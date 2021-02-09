Many times, it's difficult to pinpoint just one area that cost a team a game. Tuesday night was not one of them. NC State (8-8, 4-7 ACC) committed a season-high 20 turnovers en route to a 77-68 home loss to Syracuse (11-6, 5-5 ACC). Despite committing 13 first-half turnovers, the Wolfpack trailed by just one point at halftime after shooting 52.4 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes. The shots stopped falling at the same high clip in the second half, and the Pack’s mistakes kept coming. “The game, I think, speaks for itself,” NC State head coach Kevin Keatts said. “We turned the ball over 20 times, which is really not characteristic of us. I know we've had a few issues this year turning the ball over, but it wasn't a good night in that area.”

Junior forward Jericole Hellems scored 11 points but tied for a team-high four turnovers in the 77-68 loss to Syracuse Tuesday. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

The Wolfpack’s 20 turnovers tied for the third-most in a single game under Keatts and the most since the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign. One primary aspect of NC State’s identity under Keatts is winning the turnover margin and converting defensive takeaways into points on the other end. Syracuse was able to flip the script and do what the Pack intended to Tuesday night. The Orange committed just 12 turnovers and outscored State 21-16 in points off of takeaways. NC State’s lack of ball security was widespread. Of the Wolfpack’s seven players that played 12 minutes or more, each of them committed at least two turnovers. “Turnovers are bad by themselves, but the issue with it was we turned it over for touchdowns,” Keatts said. “They were able to score and not have to play against a set defense. I thought our effort was there, our guys are playing hard. It's one of those games that it's going to be hard to beat a good team, I don't care where you play them, with that many turnovers. “Just wasn't good enough, we got to get better in that area, we got to value the basketball. I wish I could point to one or two guys and say, 'Man, you got to get better with ball security.' But when you look at it, you see 4, 4, 3, 2, 2, 3, 2… just not good enough for our team. We got to get better in that area.” NC State’s frontcourt made up a majority of the Pack’s offensive mistakes. Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates, junior forward Jericole Hellems and fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk combined for 11 turnovers. In the Wolfpack’s three-point loss to the Orange in the Carrier Dome, Hellems and Bates combined for 41 points and just five turnovers in the absence of Funderburk, who was unavailable in the first meeting due to “university policies.” The frontcourt trio combined for just 33 points with over double the mistakes. “The zone puts you in spots where you got to be able to make plays from the short corner in the middle,” Keatts said. “Your bigs become your point guards because of what they give you if you can get it to the middle, if you can get it to the show corner. This is where we miss having a bigger guard. When you look out there, their size is a problem because we got two guys right around 6-foot at the guard spots right now, and that's a tough deal.”

Thomas Allen finds his stroke

One bright spot for the Wolfpack in the loss was the performance of redshirt junior guard Thomas Allen. Allen led the team with 17 points, marking a season-high for the Nebraska transfer. The 6-1, 180-footer is known as a perimeter shooting threat for the Pack but has struggled from beyond the arc recently. In the five games entering Tuesday night, Allen went a combined 2-of-19 (10.5 percent) from three. In the home loss to Syracuse, Allen went 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, making all four of his field goals from long range. “He played well, and he needed it,” Keatts said. “He needed to see the ball go in the hole. It was good for him. He's been struggling, he would say that. But he hasn't been able to see the ball go in the hole, and it happened for him tonight.” Allen also added three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes. Tuesday marked Allen’s sixth consecutive start and his 14th this season. When Allen is on, the Pack hasn’t seemed to follow his lead. In the three games he’s scored in double figures this year, NC State has lost each contest: Miami (64-59), at Florida State (105-73) and Syracuse (77-68). “I told the team I want to get a night where Thomas is playing well, Braxton is playing well and all of our bigs are playing well,” Keatts said. “We just haven't been consistent enough. We're starting to get one guard playing well each game, and when I say playing well, I mean being able to shoot the basketball.”

Syracuse controlled the boards in the second half