In a few months, NC State quarterback Ryan Finley is a good bet to hear his name called at some point in the NFL Draft. He will then join a league full of Pack former signal callers — Philip Rivers, Russell Wilson, Mike Glennon and Jacoby Brissett.

Finley etched his name in the record books among those former Pack greats, finishing his career second all-time behind Rivers in passing yards.

“It’s an honor,” Finley said to be mentioned in their names. “It’s definitely something I didn’t take lightly as I was playing here.”

Next season’s success will depend largely upon who replaces Finley, but head coach Dave Doeren noted that the two in the program this year who watched him prepare — redshirt freshman Matt McKay and freshman Devin Leary — had “an incredible role model.”

“I'm blessed to have been in his life as a coach, and he thanked me after the game for the opportunity, and I thanked him for letting me coach him the way he did,” Doeren said.

Finley is part of a senior class that has left its mark at NC State with back-to-back nine win seasons.

“It's a great group of guys,” Doeren added. “The hardest part today to be honest, losing the game is hard, but losing these players is harder.”

Odds are that Finley will be hanging around the program at some point down the road, and perhaps getting a chance to see his younger brother Ben Finley, a class of 2020 Wolfpack commit from Paradise Valley High in Phoenix, play in the red and white uniform.

“I’m excited to one day call Raleigh my home,” Finley said. "I’m going to be a very proud alumni. Excited for my brother to get here in a couple of years. … Some of my best moments in my entire life happened in Carter-Finley.”