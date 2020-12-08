NC State women's basketball came in at No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll that was released Monday. The newest poll returns the Wolfpack to its season-high position last year, which ties the program's best ranking since Jan. 2000. The Pack is off to a 4-0 start in the 2020-21 campaign, including a 54-46 win over formerly-ranked No. 1 South Carolina in Columbia on Dec. 3. The Gamecocks fell to No. 5 in the latest rankings. "I couldn't be prouder of a team, a group of girls," NC State head coach Wes Moore said following the upset. "We didn't shoot the ball very well, which we normally do. We really struggled. You got to give South Carolina a lot of credit for that and their defense. I'm just so proud of the way we battled."

The NC State women's basketball team defeated No. 1 South Carolina 54-46 in Columbia on Thursday, Dec. 3. (Chris Downey, NC State women's basketball)

The Pack followed up its program win last week by taking care of business against Coastal Carolina in a 98-46 victory in Reynolds Coliseum Sunday. NC State was named the NCAA Team of the Week after jumping four spots following the program's first win against a top-ranked opponent since 2007. The Wolfpack earned a No. 1 seed in ESPN's Charlie Creme's latest women's basketball bracketology along with national powerhouses UConn, Stanford and South Carolina. The Pack will next face Elon at home on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. before beginning its conference schedule Sunday against Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass. "That was a big win the other night, but there are a lot of teams playing well," Moore said. "The conference is going to be brutal, there are a lot of really good teams. Our conference is showing up really well right now in non-conference play."

UPDATED BRACKETOLOGY:



Stanford is No. 1 overall



No. 1 seeds: Stanford, South Carolina, UConn, NC State



Baylor falls to No. 2 seed and Oregon moves up to a No. 2 seed in all three versions



Tennessee falls out of 48-team bracket

Kayla Jones wins ACC Player of the Week

Senior forward Kayla Jones earned ACC Player of the Week honors for her gritty performance in the win over South Carolina. Jones had 16 points and 12 rebounds to post her sixth career double-double. She made both of her three-point attempts and added two assists and one block. One of her two makes from the perimeter came with 27 seconds remaining to stretch the Pack's lead to five points late in the game. She followed up her clutch shot by drawing a charge on the very next play to give NC State the ball and a two-possession lead with 17 seconds remaining. Junior center Elissa Cunane was quickly fouled and made both of her free throws to seal the Wolfpack victory. Through four games, Jones is the second-leading scorer on the team averaging 12 points per contest and has a team-high 8.3 rebounds per game. She has also shot a team-best 62.5 percent from the perimeter, making 5-of-8 three-point attempts.

Kayla Jones was on 🔥 this week!



She recorded her first career double-double in @PackWomensBball's win at top-ranked South Carolina.



For the week Kayla Jones shot 50% from the floor and grabbed 20 rebounds

Grad transfer Raina Perez is making an immediate impact

Fifth-year senior guard Raina Perez has quickly made her presence felt in her first season with the program after transferring from Cal State Fullerton this summer. Through four contests, Perez is one of six Wolfpack players to average double-figure scoring. She's averaging 11.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and one steal per game. The 5-4 point guard has started twice and leads the country with a 17-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Perez played 37 minutes in the South Carolina game and was one of four Wolfpack players to score in double-figures with an 11-point performance. She also had a team-high four assists in the upset victory. She posted a season-high 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the win over Coastal Carolina Sunday. "I can't say enough about how fortunate we are to have her here," Moore said following the Coastal Carolina game. "She's such a heady player. She is always prepared and usually gets the ball where it needs to go. Obviously, she's shooting the three well. "We're very blessed to have her here, and we're excited about what she brings to our team."

Jada Boyd, Kai Crutchfield's status updated