NC State coach Dave Doeren talks often about how freshman will mistakes, but will need to grow up and learn from them. That at this time of the season a freshman is essentially a sophomore. Three NC State turnovers were committed be either freshman or redshirt freshman, two of which led to 14 points in Louisville's 34-20 win Saturday. Redshirt freshman quarterback Devin Leary had his shovel pass picked off by middle linebacker Dorian Etheridge at the UL 43-yard line, and the Cardinals eventually turned the turnover into seven points.

NC State fifth-year senior defensive end James Smith-Williams and fifth-year senior strong safety Jarius Morehead chase Louisville redshirt sophomore quarterback Micale Cunningham on Saturday in Raleigh. (Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com)

Louisville took a 14-10 lead in the third quarter, and on the first play of NC State’s drive, freshman wide receiver Keyon Lesane fumbled at the NCSU 40-yard line. Louisville again scored a touchdown to surge to a 20-10 lead. The other NCSU fumble was by freshman running back Zonovan Knight in the first quarter, but the Cardinals didn’t get any points from it. Doeren thought the turnovers were typical of younger players. “I thought the guys played really hard but we don’t make enough plays,” Doeren said. “We had four balls on defense that went through our hands tonight that should have been interceptions. “We can’t turn the football over the way that we are, and have any hope for winning. I love the competitive spirit of my football team. I think they are battling.” Fifth-year senior strong safety Jarius Morehead recalled the early days of his NC State career, and what that was like. “You have to keep your head up and build what we did well tonight and what we didn’t do, just build off of that,” Morehead said. “It’s a little different because you can’t say as much because it might be called bullying. We try to keep their heads up.”

James Smith-Williams Goes Through A Scare

NC State's defense played without five different cornerbacks, plus a pair of linebackers against the Cardinals. The Wolfpack were without senior Nick McCloud, junior Chris Ingram, redshirt freshman Taiyon Palmer, sophomore Teshaun Smith and sophomore De’Von Graves. Even backup freshman cornerback Cecil Powell got banged up for a bit during the game. NCSU welcomed back redshirt sophomore middle linebacker Isaiah Moore, but were missing junior starter Louis Acceus and redshirt freshman Payton Wilson. However, the scariest scenario occurred when fifth-year senior defensive end James Smith-Williams appeared knocked out cold and a stretcher and cart both came on to field. Luckily, Smith-Williams was able to eventually pop back up and walked off the field and to the locker room. “James Smith-Williams is OK,” Doeren said. “He is alert and downstairs and OK. I don’t know if he’ll be back for next week [Thursday at Georgia Tech] or not, but I wanted everyone aware he is OK.” The one common theme for any serious injury on the field is when players, coaches and support staff for both teams immediately react to what just took place on the field. That was the case for Smith-Williams. Longtime teammate Morehead was gravely concerned at first. “When it happened, I was like ‘I came in with this guy,’” Morehead said. “I’ve built a relationship with him. The guys that went down this year, and then James, he’s very important to the team. He’s one of the guys that you lean on. It was a sad experience.” The sadness turned into relief when Morehead talked Smith-Williams after the game. “I was happy and he was just downstairs laughing and joking,” Morehead said. “He’s fine.”

NCSU Welcomes Back Running Back Ricky Person Jr.