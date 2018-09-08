Notebook: NC State still looking to rejuvenate ground game
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Senior running back Brady Bodine had the kind of touchdown run he’ll be telling his relatives about for decades.
Bodine entered the Georgia State game Saturday with six career carries for 17 yards, but there he was going around the right side for a 39-yard score. He ended up leading the Wolfpack with five carries for 50 yards and the TD. Perhaps just as important, his touchdown run ensured NC State rushed for over 100 yards for the first time this season.
NC State struggled to gain 83 yards on 29 carries against James Madison in the opener, and didn’t find much room against Georgia State’s defense either. The Wolfpack tallied 31 carries for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Needless to say, take out Bodine’s late fourth-quarter magic and those numbers fall to 26 carries for 65 yards, which is just 2.5 yards per carry.
“We have to get on film and really dig in it,” Doeren said. “We need to see where some of the linebackers are coming free. That is not a part of what we do. We need to make sure we fit those guys up, and always handle the first level first.
“It was good to see Brady get some runs, but I know it isn’t where we want it. We have to continue to work at it and get all those offensive lineman to work together.”
The running back position remains in flux due to injuries, with freshman Ricky Person Jr. missing the contest due to injury, forcing senior Reggie Gallaspy Jr. and freshman Trent Pennix to carry the load. Gallaspy had 11 carries for 24 yards and a touchdown, and Pennix had nine carries for 28 yards. The latter provided a boost in the passing game, catching a 56-yarder off a trick play, and also caught a one-yard touchdown reception to push the Wolfpack’s lead to 27-7 with 3:43 left in the third quarter.
Getting a full complement of backs and some room to run could prove crucial in NC State’s bid to top No. 14-ranked West Virginia next Saturday in Raleigh, especially if weather conditions aren’t ideal with Tropical Storm1 Florence looming.
“We are going to keep running the ball and that is what we do,” NC State sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley said. “A lot of improvement is needed.”
Pennix knows exactly what he needs to improve upon for next week.
“It’s very physical [in college],” Pennix said. “There is more fighting.
“I know I need to keep my pad level down. I know that for sure. I have to stay mentally tough and don’t get tired.”
Pennix hurt his ankle during the third day of camp and missed about three weeks. That put him behind schedule, but few expected him to be second-string back for the second game of the season either. The Raleigh Sanderson High product knows if he trusts the blocking from his offensive line, the rest will fall into place.
“I already knew I was going to play against some great talent,” Pennix said. “I know to follow [the line]. When they say they are going to take out that guy, to trust them when I run my traps.”
Ryan Finley Likes His Odds Throwing To Kelvin Harmon
The point guard-like ability of sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley to pass the ball around to various targets has now led to three different players go for 114 yards or more through three games.
Finley was locked into redshirt junior slot receiver Jakobi Meyers in the season-opening win against James Madison last week. Meyers caught 14 passes for 161 yards, but also suffered an ankle injury as a result. Meyers didn’t play against Georgia State, but Finley still found two other receivers en route to a monster game.
Finley completed 31-of-38 passing for 370 yard and two touchdowns, but did throw one interception near the goal line.
“Obviously, Finley was exceptional,” Doeren said. “I know he’d like that interception back, but 370 yards passing.”
Finley connected with junior wide receiver Kelvin Harmon for eight passes for 129 yards and redshirt freshman Thayer Thomas ably caught nine passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. Thomas also threw a 56-yard pass on a trick play to push the Wolfpack’s total passing yards total to 426 yards.
Finley’s vision could perhaps be best summed up when he looked at Harmon, then scanned a post route in the middle of the field, only to go back to Harmon for what ended up being a 39-yard reception down the right sideline in traffic.
“I call that a 70/30 ball where it’s 70 percent Kelvin and 30 percent incomplete,” said Finley on increasing the odds on a jump ball from 50-50. “It was one of those things where my progression was back to Kelvin and to throw it. He is going to make a play. Sometimes with Kelvin, screw the progression and give him a chance. I knew it was him.”
NC State Slowly Getting Healthier
NC State brought out a stretcher and cart for the second-straight game, though thankfully, the one-two punch of scary negativity wasn’t needed Saturday.
Senior defensive tackle Eurndraus Bryant had his neck locked up last week in the season opener against James Madison. He gave the thumbs up gesture, and was OK enough to return to the NC State sidelines during the second half.
“At first it was scary because it locked up,” Bryant said. “Then I started twirling it and getting it right. Before I went to the hospital, I knew I was OK.”
Bryant figured it took about 24 hours to fully convey he was good to his friends and family members. However, he knew he wasn’t going to miss the Georgia State game.
Bryant returned to the starting lineup against the Panthers, and was able to block a field-goal attempt and plugged the middle for four tackles. He had a pre-snap vision of what could happen on that field goal attempt, and it did happen.
“As I took off, it started opening up the way I thought it was,” Bryant said. “I just went from there, ripped the gap and got my hands up.
“You can’t sleep on us [defensive tackles]. People will be like, ‘the defensive ends are the most athletic.’ Look at the defensive tackles if you ask me.”
Bryant had a scary flashback when fifth-year senior wide receiver Stephen Louis had a Georgia State defender lower his shoulder and hit Louis in the head, which is OK within the rules of the game and confirmed when the play was reviewed for targeting.
“That was what was going through my head, all the thoughts,” Bryant said. “I know Steph and I know he’s a tough guy. I just had a feeling he was going to get up and walk off the field on his own.”
For a scary half-minute or so, Louis appeared to be going on a stretcher and get carted off the field. Instead, he sat up and then walked off the field on his own power. Louis will go through the concussion protocol.
“Steph seemed fine as far as any injuries outside the concussion,” Doeren said. “He’ll go through the protocol and take the steps necessary before he can come back and play.”
The Wolfpack emerged relatively unscathed other than Louis’ scare. The aforementioned Meyers sat out the game to rest his ankle. Redshirt sophomore tght end Dylan Autenrieth, freshman running back Ricky Person Jr. and freshman wide receiver Devin Carter were among the others also in street clothes.
NCSU did welcome back redshirt sophomore tight end Dylan Parham, who missed the season opener. He caught two passes for 11 yards.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook