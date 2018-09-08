Senior running back Brady Bodine had the kind of touchdown run he’ll be telling his relatives about for decades.

Bodine entered the Georgia State game Saturday with six career carries for 17 yards, but there he was going around the right side for a 39-yard score. He ended up leading the Wolfpack with five carries for 50 yards and the TD. Perhaps just as important, his touchdown run ensured NC State rushed for over 100 yards for the first time this season.

NC State struggled to gain 83 yards on 29 carries against James Madison in the opener, and didn’t find much room against Georgia State’s defense either. The Wolfpack tallied 31 carries for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Needless to say, take out Bodine’s late fourth-quarter magic and those numbers fall to 26 carries for 65 yards, which is just 2.5 yards per carry.

“We have to get on film and really dig in it,” Doeren said. “We need to see where some of the linebackers are coming free. That is not a part of what we do. We need to make sure we fit those guys up, and always handle the first level first.

“It was good to see Brady get some runs, but I know it isn’t where we want it. We have to continue to work at it and get all those offensive lineman to work together.”

The running back position remains in flux due to injuries, with freshman Ricky Person Jr. missing the contest due to injury, forcing senior Reggie Gallaspy Jr. and freshman Trent Pennix to carry the load. Gallaspy had 11 carries for 24 yards and a touchdown, and Pennix had nine carries for 28 yards. The latter provided a boost in the passing game, catching a 56-yarder off a trick play, and also caught a one-yard touchdown reception to push the Wolfpack’s lead to 27-7 with 3:43 left in the third quarter.

Getting a full complement of backs and some room to run could prove crucial in NC State’s bid to top No. 14-ranked West Virginia next Saturday in Raleigh, especially if weather conditions aren’t ideal with Tropical Storm1 Florence looming.

“We are going to keep running the ball and that is what we do,” NC State sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley said. “A lot of improvement is needed.”

Pennix knows exactly what he needs to improve upon for next week.

“It’s very physical [in college],” Pennix said. “There is more fighting.

“I know I need to keep my pad level down. I know that for sure. I have to stay mentally tough and don’t get tired.”

Pennix hurt his ankle during the third day of camp and missed about three weeks. That put him behind schedule, but few expected him to be second-string back for the second game of the season either. The Raleigh Sanderson High product knows if he trusts the blocking from his offensive line, the rest will fall into place.

“I already knew I was going to play against some great talent,” Pennix said. “I know to follow [the line]. When they say they are going to take out that guy, to trust them when I run my traps.”