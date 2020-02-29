Notebook: NC State executes winning basketball down stretch
NC State expected to get a hungry Pittsburgh team trying to break a five-game losing streak.
The Panthers went toe-to-toe with the Wolfpack for about 34 minutes, but experience paid off in the end. NC State made the winning plays down the stretch and that proved the difference in the 77-73 victory Saturday at PNC Arena.
NCSU coach Kevin Keatts wondered if his team struggled a bit under the burden of being on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Wolfpack overcame having senior point guard Markell Johnson, fifth-year senior wing C.J. Bryce and redshirt junior wing Devon Daniels combining for 9 of 29 for 29 points.
“We found a way to win a game where we weren’t playing good basketball,” Keatts said. “I thought the last five, six minutes of the game, is when we started to play.”
Pittsburgh brought the fight, which wasn’t a surprise considering head coach Jeff Capel played at Duke and assistant coach Jason Capel played at North Carolina. The Panthers (15-15 overall, 6-13 ACC) didn’t look anything like the disaster they were Wednesday in a 72-49 home loss against Syracuse.
NC State didn’t have its “A” game but also made sure to stay within striking distance before it made its move. Bryce made a three-pointer to give the Wolfpack a 65-63 lead with 5:50 left, and that sparked a 9-0 run. Redshirt freshman center Manny Bates capped the spurt with a layup and the lead was 70-63 with 2:58 left.
“I just told them that they had to play because there was a lot on the line,” Keatts said. “At that point [first 33 minutes or so], they were playing with a lot more energy than we playing.
“I thought we were playing tight for a while. That is why it is always dangerous to talk to a team how important a game is. Not everyone in the locker room can handle that.”
The last minute became a free-throw shooting contest and NC State came away with a much-needed victory. NCSU (18-11, 9-9 ACC) plays at Duke at 7 p.m. Monday.
“It’s a good team on their home floor and they are really good,” Keatts. “It’s a big challenge for us.”
Manny Bates Has First Double-Double
Bates had his first career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, plus five blocks and he came alive when the Wolfpack needed him the most.
“I loved the way Manny Bates played,” Keatts said. “I thought his play when Markell Johnson hit him down the lane and he hit him with his left hand was one of the biggest plays of the game.”
Bates got to compete against former prep teammate Au’Diese Toney of Pittsburgh, who had 24 points for the Panthers. Toney and Bates played together Fayetteville (N.C.) Northwood Temple as juniors and then Toney transferred to play at Fayetteville Trinity Christian his senior year.
“We just fought and didn’t hang our heads low when times got rough,” said Bates, who was keenly aware he needed one more rebound for a double-double. “We stayed positive and together.
“I was trying to not let him [Toney] score. We went to high school together and he is like my brother. Every time he scored, I got mad.”
Having Bates and redshirt junior post player D.J. Funderburk combined for 27 points, 17 rebounds and seven blocks was an impressive one-two punch.
“That kid [Bates] played really good basketball,” Keatts said. “He’s a freshman and he has gotten better. If he starts scoring the ball offensively, he could be a really good basketball player at NC State.”
There is one aspect of Bates’ game that Keatts hopes to not see in the remaining games of the season.
“I was wondering why he took that jump shot,” Keatts said. “I was really mad on why he took that jump shot.”
Jericole Hellems Delivers Boost In Second Half
NC State had to play the last 5:30 without sophomore forward Jericole Hellems, but he left his mark before exiting with five fouls.
Hellems made every shot he took to finish with 16 points in 16:35 minutes. Hellems tied the game at 51-51 with the first of his two three-pointers, and then he gave NCSU its first lead of the contest with his second three-pointer to make it 62-61 with 6:55 left. Hellems 10 second-half points proved crucial in the victory.
“It was big,” Keatts said. “I was yelling at him because he gave up a three in the corner on the other end, but he shoved it in my face by knocking down the three at the other end.
“His energy has been really good. He’s had a couple of good days of practice. I was glad he made those shots.”
Hellems is confident that the Wolfpack are trending in the right direction.
“Earlier in the season, I thought we were one of the best teams in the country, when we want to play and lock in on everything,” Hellems said. “We have a lot of pieces.”
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook