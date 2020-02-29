The Panthers went toe-to-toe with the Wolfpack for about 34 minutes, but experience paid off in the end. NC State made the winning plays down the stretch and that proved the difference in the 77-73 victory Saturday at PNC Arena.

NCSU coach Kevin Keatts wondered if his team struggled a bit under the burden of being on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Wolfpack overcame having senior point guard Markell Johnson, fifth-year senior wing C.J. Bryce and redshirt junior wing Devon Daniels combining for 9 of 29 for 29 points.



“We found a way to win a game where we weren’t playing good basketball,” Keatts said. “I thought the last five, six minutes of the game, is when we started to play.”

Pittsburgh brought the fight, which wasn’t a surprise considering head coach Jeff Capel played at Duke and assistant coach Jason Capel played at North Carolina. The Panthers (15-15 overall, 6-13 ACC) didn’t look anything like the disaster they were Wednesday in a 72-49 home loss against Syracuse.

NC State didn’t have its “A” game but also made sure to stay within striking distance before it made its move. Bryce made a three-pointer to give the Wolfpack a 65-63 lead with 5:50 left, and that sparked a 9-0 run. Redshirt freshman center Manny Bates capped the spurt with a layup and the lead was 70-63 with 2:58 left.

“I just told them that they had to play because there was a lot on the line,” Keatts said. “At that point [first 33 minutes or so], they were playing with a lot more energy than we playing.

“I thought we were playing tight for a while. That is why it is always dangerous to talk to a team how important a game is. Not everyone in the locker room can handle that.”

The last minute became a free-throw shooting contest and NC State came away with a much-needed victory. NCSU (18-11, 9-9 ACC) plays at Duke at 7 p.m. Monday.

“It’s a good team on their home floor and they are really good,” Keatts. “It’s a big challenge for us.”