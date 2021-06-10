Notebook: NC State's Terrell Tatum has Arkansas connections

If anybody at Arkansas baseball had approached NC State junior outfielder and designated hitter Terrell Tatum while he was at Houston High in Collierville, Tenn., he would have considered them. That’s only natural. His father Terry Tatum played football as a running back for the Razorbacks from 1982-85, and his older brother by the same name spent a year with the Hogs baseball program in 2013. “I’ve always wanted to do my own thing, I would say, but if they would have come knocking on my door, I definitely would have had it as an option in the back of my mind,” Tatum noted. “But no one from there came looking for me.”

Tatum's father and brother played athletics at Arkansas. (NC State media)

Arkansas’ loss was NC State’s gain. Tatum is hitting .321 with 11 homers and 35 runs batted in and has stolen 15 bases this year, and he was named first-team All-ACC. “Tremendous person with an unbelievable amount of ability,” NC State baseball coach Elliott Avent said of Tatum. But don’t expect Tatum to make this series personal. “Not at all,” Tatum said. “It doesn’t really bother me. I don’t think much of it.” That doesn’t mean that Tatum hasn’t appreciated how fate has brought him to Fayetteville for the first time in eight years. “If someone would have told me four years ago when I started this journey that to get to Omaha you guys have to go through Arkansas, I would have told them, ‘You were lying,’” Tatum noted.

Reid Johnston to start Friday

Johnston has been a reliable pitcher for NC State since he was a freshman. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

NC State will send junior righthander Reid Johnston to the mound on Friday for the 6 p.m. first pitch on ESPNU. Johnston went 8-2 this year with a 3.90 earned run average in 14 games, including 10 starts. He’s thrown a career-high 87.2 innings, allowing 72 hits and 21 walks while striking out a career-best 86. What has been noteworthy has been Johnston’s ability to pitch deep into games. In his last 10 starts, Johnston has gone at least six innings in all of them and pitched into the seventh in nine of them. Four times he has pitched into the eighth, and in his last two starts he went eight full innings. It’s not unusual for Johnston to prove reliable. In his three full seasons for the Pack, he has thrown at least 64.2 innings each time and has a 21-5 record in that time and an ERA below 4.00 each year. “He’s been doing that for a long time,” Avent said. “Very steady, non-emotional person who competes very well. You might not see it outwardly as much, sometimes, but great competitive spirit.” Tatum noted that Johnston’s teammates are confident when he takes the mound. “He’s one of the most consistent guys that I’ve played with,” Tatum said. “He’s one of the most consistent guys that I’ve seen come through this school. For me, to know that Reid’s going to go out there, I know that we are going to have a chance to win the ballgame.”

Pack To Face Electric Atmosphere, Pitcher

Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps has posted video game numbers.