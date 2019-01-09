The national stage was set with two top 15 teams squaring off in front of a sold out PNC Arena.

The Associated Press ranked North Carolina at No. 12 in the country, and NC State was three spots away at No. 15. The crowd was ready to be in a frenzy Tuesday, but UNC adeptly found a way to dominate the first 3:23 of the game.

UNC jumped out to a 12-0 lead, which eventually mushroomed to 19-6 with 12:39 left in the first half. NC State battled back, but never led once in the 90-82 Tar Heels victory. It wasn’t the kind of start the Wolfpack expected in fall to 13-2 overall and 1-1 in the ACC.

“They did that to us first,” said Funderburk about North Carolina hitting the Wolfpack in the proverbial mouth to start the game. “We just tried to battle back and came up short.”

NC State struggled to generate offense down the stretch and couldn’t replicate the second half magic that helped the Wolfpack rally from 10 points down against Miami on Jan. 3.

“We had a little bit of turnovers and we didn’t execute down the line,” Funderburk said. “That led to the loss.”

NCSU needed a monster 21-point performance off the bench from sophomore guard Braxton Beverly, who finished 5 of 7 on three-pointers, which was a new career high for points and it tied his previous top mark from beyond the arc. Beverly kept the Wolfpack within striking difference after the unfortunate start.

“I felt pretty good out there,” Beverly said. “Collectively from top-to-bottom, there are some things we could all do better.

“We were right there but couldn’t get over that last hump.”

NC State tied the game twice, including 53-53 with 16:54 left in the game, but North Carolina always seemed to respond well to adversity.

NCSU appeared to receive a huge break with 12:10 left when UNC fifth-year senior forward Cameron Johnson exited the game with cramps. He never returned and finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in just 23 minutes of action. UNC led 68-64 and NCSU couldn’t get over the hump in the 90-82 loss.

“Our coach told us, 82 points can get us a lot of wins on offense, but we need to get defensive stops,” Funderburk said.

NCSU head coach Kevin Keatts was more concerned with the Wolfpack defensive issues. UNC shot 11 of 26 on three-pointers, with Johnson hitting 4 of 7 before he exited the game.

“We have to do a better job of cleaning up some of the mistakes that we made,” Keatts said.

NC State will cary the positives of outscoring UNCs’ bench 43-9 thanks to 21 points from Beverly and 15 from Funderburk. The Wolfpack also forced 23 turnovers by the Tar Heels.

“We don’t really take moral victories,” Funderburk said.