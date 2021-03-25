NC State’s 2020-21 campaign came to a close Thursday night after a 65-61 loss to Colorado State in the NIT quarterfinals. The Wolfpack finished the season with a 14-11 overall record after finishing ninth in the ACC standing with a 9-8 conference record. A sour yet fitting conclusion to the season, the Pack was so shorthanded that it had to play walk-on sophomore guard Max Farthing for six minutes in the first half. All three of NC State’s veteran guards were unavailable due to injury. Fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels (ACL) and redshirt junior guard Thomas Allen (ankle) were already known scratches after suffering season-ending injuries in January and February. The Pack’s third veteran member of the backcourt, senior guard Braxton Beverly, was deemed unavailable an hour before tipoff due to a surprise injury. Beverly, who had scored eight or more points in five of the past seven games, suffered a concussion after catching an accidental elbow in a morning shootaround Thursday according to NC State SID Craig Hammel after the game. “I feel really bad for our seniors, especially Braxton Beverly, who couldn't play in the game,” Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts said. “I told those guys in the locker room that I love everybody for their fight. There wasn't one day, one practice, that I didn't think our guys competed. I've always said to my guys, 'If you play extremely hard, I'll live with the results.' “The results were we came up a little bit short, but that doesn't define what type of year that we had. I’m proud of our fight.”

Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk (center) scored 13 points in what may have been his last game at NC State. (Courtesy of Roger Steinman, NCAA)

In the Pack’s final game of the year, Keatts had an opportunity to reflect on a volatile season that was constantly yet unavoidably battered by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. While NC State was able to play 25 total games, which tied for the sixth-most in the ACC and many more than many would have predicted in October, this season was everything but normal. “To be honest with you, COVID sucked,” Keatts said. “It was bad. What we don't take into consideration is the mental aspect of what these kids have to go through. They didn't have a chance to be kids this year. “They didn't have a chance to hang out with the student body. Our freshmen didn't have a chance to meet other people on campus. Not that we wanted those guys to go out to parties, but they couldn't. They didn't have a chance to go to the movies, and it was tough. “You don't know what these kids are going through and the struggles that they go through. They've got family members that may have passed away because of COVID. They've got family members that were sick because of it. “It's a tough deal, and I just hope and pray that we can get the vaccines to as many people that want it, and we can get to being back to normal because I would love for these kids in general, not just my guys, just guys in college basketball and all sports that had to do it a different way, to get back to being normal. “Things weren't normal. We can say what we want to. We play in a 20,000 seat arena, and those guys never got a chance to experience PNC. They never got a chance to experience what it's like to play a true road game when people are yelling at you, and that's tough. “As a coach from my perspective, it's probably the toughest year that I've had to manage in college basketball and my career. After every practice, after every night I used to text the guys make sure you stay in, you can't go out, you can't hang out in groups, you got to protect that bubble.”



“Last game” for DJ Funderburk?

NC State’s three seniors all have the opportunity to return in 2021-22 due to the NCAA not counting this season towards an athlete’s four years of eligibility, it’s far from certain that any will decide to do so. Daniels and Beverly didn’t play in the loss, but Thursday could have marked fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk’s last game with the Wolfpack. Funderburk, who finished with double-figure scoring totals in 10 of the past 11 contests, was red-hot in the opening minutes of the game. The 6-10 forward scored the first seven points of the game and produced the Wolfpack’s first nine points. But what looked to have the makings of a career performance for the NC State big man was quickly plagued by early foul trouble and the inability to get the ball inside due to second-half turnovers. Funderburk finished the night with 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, nine rebounds and one steal. Only two of his points came in the second half, where he was only able to put up two points in 18 minutes on the floor. After outscoring Colorado State 18-12 in the paint in the first half, the Wolfpack was outscored 28-16 in the post by the Rams in the second half. “They made adjustments,” Keatts said. “Without Braxton Beverly being out there, we lost a shooter, so it's easy to sag off some of those guys who don't shoot the ball as well. They packed the paint a little bit more in the second half. We were trying to get DJ to basketball. He hadn't had a touch in a while, but we couldn't get it there. Then we had some bad turnovers trying to force the ball in because that was our game plan.” Although no official decision has been announced, Funderburk, who had become one of the team’s leaders in the locker room this season, was visibly emotional after what may end up being his final collegiate game. “I love my team,” Funderburk said. “I love the way we play with passion, effort, everything. I just love my guys, and I couldn't ask for a better group to go out there tonight and play my last game.”

Freshman struggles