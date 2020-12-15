NC State Wolfpack women's basketball remained undefeated this season with a 75-69 road win over Boston College Sunday that required a massive fourth-quarter comeback.

The Pack trailed by 16 points with 6:15 remaining in regulation but outscored the Eagles 26-4 from that point on to come away with the victory.

Sunday marked the biggest fourth-quarter comeback in program history.

The Wolfpack applied a full-court press and forced eight turnovers in the final six-minute stretch.

"We don't press a ton, and we probably don't work on it as much as we should," NC State head coach Wes Moore said. "I've got a fan out there that constantly reminds me that we should press more, probably because he's such a big fan of coach Kevin Keatts. Coach Keatts has a really deep bench, and he recruits to his system very well.



"Don't get me wrong. Today, it won us a game. There's no doubt about it, it got us back in it. You do what you have to do. Last year, we didn't play zone all year long. Then we got in the conference tournament against Georgia Tech and went into zone down the stretch. It was the difference and today it was the press.

"The thing about pressing in that situation, it gives you a couple of things. First of all, if you can turn them over, it helps you get on a roll. The other thing it does, it forces the other team to take a quick shot a lot of the time."