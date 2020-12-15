Notebook: NC State remains undefeated after massive fourth quarter comeback
NC State Wolfpack women's basketball remained undefeated this season with a 75-69 road win over Boston College Sunday that required a massive fourth-quarter comeback.
The Pack trailed by 16 points with 6:15 remaining in regulation but outscored the Eagles 26-4 from that point on to come away with the victory.
Sunday marked the biggest fourth-quarter comeback in program history.
The Wolfpack applied a full-court press and forced eight turnovers in the final six-minute stretch.
"We don't press a ton, and we probably don't work on it as much as we should," NC State head coach Wes Moore said. "I've got a fan out there that constantly reminds me that we should press more, probably because he's such a big fan of coach Kevin Keatts. Coach Keatts has a really deep bench, and he recruits to his system very well.
"Don't get me wrong. Today, it won us a game. There's no doubt about it, it got us back in it. You do what you have to do. Last year, we didn't play zone all year long. Then we got in the conference tournament against Georgia Tech and went into zone down the stretch. It was the difference and today it was the press.
"The thing about pressing in that situation, it gives you a couple of things. First of all, if you can turn them over, it helps you get on a roll. The other thing it does, it forces the other team to take a quick shot a lot of the time."
For the second time this season, senior forward Kayla Jones hit a clutch three-pointer late in the fourth quarter to help the Pack come away with the road victory.
This time, the triple came with 2:32 remaining to pull the Pack within one point. Jones scored nine of the Wolfpack's 26 points in the final six-minute run.
"She's just a winner," Moore said. "When you get in that situation, she doesn't hesitate. She's ready to step up, make a play and knock down a shot. That three was really big and came at a critical time when we were trying to get over the hump.
"For us to hang in there, and I think Kayla Jones provided a whole lot of leadership. Her attitude about things is just contagious. I think everybody else just jumped on her back."
Jones had a team-high 26 points for the Wolfpack Sunday night. She currently is the second-leading scorer and rebounder on the team, averaging 14.2 points and seven rebounds per game.
Kai Crutchfield returns to the lineup
After missing two games with a minor foot injury following the 54-46 win over then-ranked No. 1 South Carolina, senior guard Kai Crutchfield returned to the lineup Sunday.
In 34 minutes, she struggled with her shot, going 0-for-7 from the field but grabbed seven rebounds and had a team-high three assists. She also led the team with a +13 margin when she was on the court.
With sophomore forward Jada Boyd still out of the lineup, all five of the Wolfpack's starters played at least 31 minutes Sunday in the ACC opener.
Boyd could return before the end of the calendar year, however. Her return will be much-needed for NC State, whose youthful reserves have struggled in the first two games this season against Power Five opponents.
Wolfpack begins its conference schedule
NC State opened the ACC portion of its schedule with a win Sunday and will play conference opponents for the remainder of the regular season.
The Pack has two upcoming home contests this week. The first will be against Wake Forest on Thursday at 7 p.m. followed by a Sunday afternoon matchup against Duke at 4 p.m. in Reynolds Coliseum.
Thursday night's game against the Demon Deacons will be broadcast on RSN and the Sunday afternoon contest will be televised on ACC Network.
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook