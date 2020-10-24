That didn’t matter, however. The Pack lost the turnover margin 4-0 and was gashed by North Carolina’s run game on defense. We’ll get to that.

Had the coaching staff learned before the game that they would get a 27-of-44 passing performance for 358 yards and two touchdowns from the quarterback position, they likely would have felt good about their chances Saturday afternoon.

Next up on the depth chart was redshirt junior Bailey Hockman , who made his third start of the year Saturday in the Pack’s 48-21 loss to UNC.

When redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary broke his fibula late in the third quarter of the 31-20 home win over Duke, the Pack likely lost its starting signal caller for the rest of the season.

Entering Saturday’s contest between No. 23 NC State and No. 14 North Carolina, the biggest unknown for the Wolfpack started at the quarterback position.

Despite the disappointment of a lopsided defeat to an archrival, NC State had to be encouraged by the production that came from the passing game at times.

The Wolfpack offense started slowly in Kenan Memorial Stadium. It picked up just one first down in its first three possessions with Hockman under center, all of which ended with punts.

UNC jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead and the Pack decided to put freshman Ben Finley into the game.

Finley, the younger brother of former NC State and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley, came in to begin the fourth drive with 11:59 remaining in the second quarter and immediately gave the offense a new wind.

According to NC State head coach Dave Doeren, it was the plan all along.

“Ben went in and kind of sparked us there in the first half and I was happy to see that,” Doeren said. “Our plan was to play him in one series in the first half. Obviously, we didn't do much in the first two series. He came in and sparked us and we stayed with him.”

He opened with an eight-play, 61-yard drive which should have ended with a 14-yard touchdown to pull the Pack within one score.

Instead, Finley’s pass on first-and-goal was bobbled in the end zone by fifth-year senior tight end Dylan Parham which allowed North Carolina defensive back Don Chapman to intercept it for a touchback.

After a 13-play, 75-yard drive by the Tar Heels which ended in a 22-yard missed field goal attempt, Finley was able to put the Pack on the scoreboard on the ensuing possession.

With 54 seconds remaining in the first half, the freshman connected with senior wide receiver Emeka Emezie for a 42-yard touchdown pass to make it a 14-7 game.

A late second-quarter field goal from UNC made it a 10-point deficit before heading to the locker room but the Wolfpack stuck with Finley to begin the second half. After moving the chains twice on NC State’s first possession of the third quarter, the freshman threw his second interception of the day on a pass that was tipped by Tar Heels linebacker Tyrone Hopper.

Finley’s next two drives ended with a punt and a fumble on a sack inside the NC State 10-yard line.

“His inexperience showed up,” Doeren said. “The plan was to have [Hockman] start and finish the game and get Ben some game reps because he's one play away from being the quarterback. He did some good things, did some bad things and he'll learn a lot from the game today.”

Finley finished the afternoon completing 13 of 20 passes for 143 yards and one touchdown but three turnovers, two of which arguably beyond his control.

Down 38-7 with 1:27 remaining in the third quarter, Hockman came back in and led the Pack on a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. By that point, however, the game was out of reach.

“I told Bailey at halftime, you've done nothing wrong,” Doeren said. “You're going to get another opportunity. He came in and played really well, I was proud of him.”

Hockman put together a solid second-half performance which included two touchdown drives. Hefinished the game completing 14 of 24 passes for 215 yards, one passing touchdown, one rushing touchdown and one interception.