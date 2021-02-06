After losing six of its last seven games, including three by five points or less, NC State needed a win to get back on track. The Wolfpack (8-7, 4-6 ACC) did exactly that in devastating fashion Saturday in Conte Forum, defeating Boston College (3-11, 1-7 ACC) 81-65. The Pack exploited a clear size advantage over the out-manned Eagles. NC State outrebounded Boston College 40-27 and outscored BC 42-22 in the paint. “Our game plan was to throw the ball inside,” Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts said. “Our guards executed that.”

NC State freshman guard Shakeel Moore (2) scored a career-high 19 points in the 81-65 road win over Boston College Saturday. (Courtesy of John Quackenbos, ACC Basketball)

Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates and fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk each scored 14 points and reeled in seven rebounds. The two NC State big men combined for 10-of-15 shooting and made all eight of their free-throw attempts. Junior forward Jericole Hellems added 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including a 1-of-2 mark from behind the three-point line. He also produced three rebounds and one steal. “Manny Bates, Jericole and DJ have been playing really good basketball,” Keatts said. “They've been special for us ever since Devon [Daniels] was gone, and I've been trying to get some guards to play better with them. “Since Devon has been out, this is our third game, but we played well enough to be able to win at Syracuse and against No. 14 UVA. We just needed other guys to be able to step up and help these guys. They've been tremendous. Jericole obviously didn't have the hot hand, but I thought Manny and DJ were tremendous inside.” For the third straight contest, NC State won the battle on the offensive glass. The Wolfpack grabbed 10 offensive rebounds compared to just six from Boston College. The Pack was able to take advantage of those opportunities in Chestnut Hill, outsourcing the Eagles 19-4 on second-chance points.

Shakeel Moore delivers another career performance against BC

Freshman guard Shakeel Moore hadn’t scored in double figures since the Wolfpack’s first meeting with Boston College this season, a 79-76 home win on Dec. 30. The 6-1, 180-pounder must have something against the Eagles. Moore scored a career-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting Saturday, including a 3-of-4 mark from the perimeter. He also pitched in six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 23 minutes in the win. “The kid’s probably the best paint-touch guy that I've seen in a long time,” Keatts said. “He's a gritty, hard-nosed defender. When you pull up his stats, he was taking a lot of threes. He had fallen in love with the three-point line. Our conversation the other day, actually it was yesterday, was, 'Man, I need you. You're the only guy really that I can consistently get into the paint.' “Braxton [Beverly] is a three-point shooter, Thomas [Allen] is a three-point shooter, [Dereon] Seabron does it a little bit different, so I needed him to be able to get into the paint and make plays. We're a good basketball team when we have somebody that can get paint touches from our guard spot.” Keatts has repeatedly mentioned how his freshmen guards have been thrown into the fire of ACC play this year due to a shortened offseason and a lack of non-conference games in 2020-21. Freshman guards take time to mature, time that has not been afforded to this season’s class of first-year players. “I’m trying to get those guys that grow up really fast,” Keatts said Saturday. “I know people say, 'Golly, it's February, you're trying to get them to grow up?' But any freshman in the country, unless you have been playing 25-30 minutes a game... They haven't had game experience. They haven't been able to go through what we've been through in the past with non-conference.” Moore displayed flashes of wisdom on top of his impressive stat line Saturday. One moment that stuck out was a late first-half decision by the freshman guard. Moore stole a pass and pushed the ball in transition with 36 seconds left until halftime. The Pack had just missed its last three shots in a row after settling for consecutive jumpers when it was finding most of its success in the post. Moore pulled up to the three-point line and thought about attempting a somewhat-contested three early in the shot clock. Instead, he hesitated and swung the ball out to Beverly, who found Funderburk wide-open in the lane for an easy layup to end an 8-0 Boston College run. “There's definitely some maturity and growth there,” Moore said. “Shot selection is very important at this level, and that's a higher-percentage shot. I feel like swinging the ball around and getting it down low, if I don't have an immediate catch and shoot, then that's the higher percentage shot. I do feel like maturity played a big role there.”

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream