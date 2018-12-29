Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

NC State finished the non-conference slate 12-1 overall with a much-needed signature win over then No. 7-ranked Auburn on Dec. 19.

The 97-64 pasting against Loyola (Md.) on Friday was the final tune-up for playing at Miami on Jan. 3. The Hurricanes are off to a 7-4 start, but have been without junior center Dewan Huell, who has been suspended.

“I’m excited for it it,” NCSU sophomore guard Braxton Beverly said. “Last year, the first two games we had were two tough teams. [Fifth-year senior] Torin [Dorn] and I were talking about it, where we played Notre Dame at Notre Dame. They had both star players out and still beat us pretty bad. That just goes to show how deep the talent is in the ACC.”

NCSU head coach Kevin Keatts said he divides the season into three parts — non-conference, ACC regular season and the postseason.

“I just told the team that I thought we did a tremendous job in the non-conference,” Keatts said. “If you had told me we would be 12-1, I probably would have taken it before. We had our chances to be 13-0.”

The veterans know what the ACC will be like, but for freshman forward Jericole Hellems, it will be a new experience. He tied his career high with 16 points against Loyola (Md.).

“i think it will be a great environment, obviously,” Hellems said. “We played Auburn at PNC, and the environment was crazy. I know ACC play is going to be great. I am looking forward to proving a lot of people wrong and just having fun with it.”