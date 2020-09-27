NC State dropped its first game of the 2020 season in a lopsided 45-24 loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg (Va.) Saturday. The Wolfpack (1-1, 1-1 ACC) gave up 495 yards on defense to the Hokies (1-0, 1-0 ACC) and was never able to find the offensive rhythm it had in the season opening win against Wake Forest. Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman made his second start of the season but was replaced by redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary with 5:22 remaining in the third quarter.

Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman was replaced by redshirt sophomore Devin Leary after throwing two interceptions in the 45-24 loss to Virginia Tech. (Ethan Hyman, News & Observer)

Hockman struggled consistently throughout the contest and finished the night completing 7 of 16 passes for 82 yards and two interceptions. He also netted -13 rushing yards. Entering the final drive of the first half, Hockman had only completed 1 of 7 attempts for four yards. He completed all three of his pass attempts on the Pack’s last drive of the second quarter for 46 yards, which resulted in a 53-yard field goal from junior kicker Christopher Dunn making it a 31-10 Virginia Tech lead at the break. “We didn't talk about it at halftime,” NC State head coach Dave Doeren said about the idea of starting Leary in the second half. “We thought we'd be able to regroup, come out and get some things going and just didn't.” Hockman completed three of his first four passes in the opening drive of the second half for 32 yards but finished the series with a costly interception that was returned for 47 yards that put the Virginia Tech offense in the red zone. “After the second interception, we said, 'Give him another series and see how he responds.'” Doeren explained. “We went three and out on the next drive and just felt like we needed a spark, see what Devin can do.” Leary was impressive in the final 20 minutes and led two touchdown drives in the Pack’s last three offensive drives. He finished the game completing 12 of 16 passes for 165 yards and one touchdown. “He did some good things and also did some things that he's got to learn from,” Doeren said. “I was happy with the way he came in the game cold and moved the offense for the most part.”

One step forward, two steps back for the offensive line

The most noticeable difference on offense compared to the season opener came at the line of scrimmage, where the Hokies defensive line was able to penetrate the backfield and create pressure all night. The NC State offensive line only gave up one sack and blocked well enough to pave the way for a 270-yard rushing performance in the win over Wake Forest but it didn’t carry over to game two. Hockman and Leary were each sacked three times and the Pack rush attack was held to 139 yards on 42 carries. “It looked like they packed the box, which we knew they were going to,” Doeren said. “They're going to force you to throw the football when you play them. So they were plus one than us in the run game and, from a penetration standpoint, they dialed up some pressures that we didn't pick up.” The Wolfpack’s quarterbacks were under pressure all night, suffering six total sacks for a total of 40 yards lost. Virginia Tech’s defense tallied seven tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries in its frequent appearances in the NC State backfield. “There were times where we got beat one on one,” Doeren continued. “It wasn't any one player, you could probably go across the board. They out-played us, bottom line.” The Pack averaged 3.3 yards per carry compared to the 5.5 average they enjoyed in game one. NC State’s offensive line also accounted for three of the team’s eight penalties of the night, which resulted in 30 total yards lost.

Questions remain for Wolfpack defense