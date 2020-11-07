Despite the Wolfpack scoring its most points in a single contest since September, Miami quarterback D’Eriq King stole the show.

“It was a hell of a football game,” NC State head coach Dave Doeren said. “We just kept responding and they made one more play than we did at the end. We had our chances and didn't make enough plays.”

NC State (4-3, 4-3 ACC) lost 44-41 in heartbreaking fashion to the Hurricanes (6-1, 6-1 ACC) in a game with four ties and six lead changes on a cool, humid November night at Carter-Finley Stadium.

There was just one problem. Miami was able to produce 620 yards of total offense, the most the Pack has given up to an opponent through seven contests this season.

NC State gained 410 yards on offense against No. 11 Miami Friday night. It was the second time this fall that the Wolfpack gained over 400 yards in a single game and the first since the 45-42 win over Wake Forest in the opener.

The NC State coaching staff had a decision to make following the road loss to UNC entering the bye week. Should they start redshirt junior Bailey Hockman at quarterback or freshman Ben Finley?

Hockman was listed as the starter on the depth chart Monday and played the entirety of the game. It proved to be the right decision too.

The southpaw signal caller completed 19 of 28 passes and had a career-best 248 yards with two touchdowns.

He also caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from redshirt junior wide receiver Thayer Thomas on a trick play. It was on the Wolfpack’s first possession of the night and put it ahead 7-0 with 12:44 remaining in the first quarter.

“I thought he played well,” Doeren said. “He got into a good rhythm, he was seeing things, he was putting the ball where our guys can make plays. Other than the one throw he missed to Emeka [Emezie] down the left sideline, I thought he was on target for most of the night.

“A couple of times they pressured him and obviously would love for him not to take a sack, but I thought he played really hard.”

Hockman set a season-high with three all-purpose touchdowns and tied for his longest completion of 2020 on a 34-yard connection with senior wide receiver Emeka Emezie on a third-and-six situation on the opening drive of the second half which set up the Pack to take a 31-24 lead four plays later.

He added seven rushing yards on seven carries including a season-best long run of 14 yards.

“The offensive line blocked their butts off,” Hockman said. “I'm so proud of them. We just got to keep putting it together, making that one more play that we had to make. I'm proud of the guys and we just got to keep working and keep building. It's only up from here.”

Like King, Hockman entered this game with doubts about his ability to throw the deep ball. Also like King, he answered those doubts by delivering multiple impressive passes throughout the game.

He averaged a career-best 8.85 yards per attempt and five of his completions went for a gain of 20 or more yards.

“My confidence has been the same whether I play bad or play good,” Hockman said. “I try to stay at an even plane and not try to fluctuate too much.”