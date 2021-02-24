The last time an NC State team won four consecutive ACC road games in a single season, it went on to win the national championship. While the 2020-21 Wolfpack squad won’t be remembered quite like the 1974 team, the Pack displayed a championship effort to claim its fourth-straight conference road win over the last team to win the Big Dance in 2019. NC State (11-9, 7-8 ACC) defeated No. 15 Virginia (15-6, 11-4 ACC) 68-61 in Charlottesville for the second-straight year Wednesday night to claim its second win over a ranked opponent this season. “Our guys did a tremendous job,” Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts said. “To say how proud I am of these guys, it’s unbelievable the fight that we’ve shown these past few weeks. We’ve had so much adversity in this program this year.”

Fifth-year senior DJ Funderburk finished in double figures for the 11th consecutive game. (Courtesy of Andrew Shurteff, ACC Basketball)

Virginia’s pack-line defense is notorious for being tough around the rim, but it was no match for the Pack. NC State outscored the Cavaliers 30-16 in the paint. Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk scored 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting and added six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal. “That's the strength of our team right now,” Keatts said. “It’s why we're throwing the ball into DJ or Manny Bates or our guys are driving it and getting in the paint. We're playing to our strength. That's the way we practice now, and it was good. We're looking for our bigs, they understand that, and they accepted a bigger role now.” Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates also came up big for the Pack. He finished with eight points on 3-of-6 shooting along with three rebounds and one block. Most notably, he tied his career-high of three assists which he originally set in the road win over Pittsburgh last Wednesday. Virginia consistently double-teams post players once they get the ball, but every time it did, Bates had an answer. “His skill level is getting better,” Keatts said. “The next step, and I know you guys are going to laugh when I say this, but the next step is I'm going to get him shooting threes like Jay Huff. He's put in a lot of work. Now he thinks he's Magic Johnson, and he's not anywhere near that, but he's passing the ball well.” Junior forward Jericole Hellems also scored eight points, dished three assists and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Freshman guards continue to mature

For the third-straight game, freshman guard Cam Hayes scored in double figures, something he had yet to do in ACC competition prior to the Pittsburgh game. Hayes finished with a team-high 16 points, a new personal-best in conference play, on 3-of-5 shooting, including a 3-of-4 mark from the perimeter. He also reeled in three rebounds, forced two steals and didn’t produce a single turnover. “If you guys remember early in the year, Cam Hayes was playing some of the better basketball on our team,” Keatts said. “That was non-conference, it was a short non-conference. Then because we had to pause because of COVID, I think the pause affected our freshmen more than anyone. He's getting confidence every game. It's hard in this league to basically give the keys to the car to a freshman, but he's earned it. “He's stepping up, and he's playing big for us. He's doing a good job of finding people, he's doing a good job of scoring the ball when we need him to, and he's also doing a good job of taking care of the basketball, and it means a lot.” Freshman guard Shakeel Moore was the third Wolfpack player to finish in double figures, finishing with 12 points while adding four rebounds, one assist and one block. Redshirt freshman guard Dereon Seabron, who made his fourth-straight start, chipped in five points, three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal. He also played a big role on defense, consistently handling Virginia guard Kihei Clark, who finished the night shooting just 2-of-7 from the field. Most notably, NC State made its free throws down the stretch to secure the win. The Pack went 11-of-12 from the line in the final 1:01, and 10 of those attempts came from its freshman guards. “It says a lot that those guys are growing up,” Keatts said. “When you look at situations late in the game, when you need guys to make free throws, you typically don't want to put a freshman to the line. I felt very comfortable. “Sometimes the greatest thing about freshmen, they don't know what they don't know. They don't get nervous because they can just step up and they never had to be in that situation. It was good to see our guards step up and make free throws because the weird thing about it is, our best free throw shooters this year have been our post guys.”

Team buy-in, energy from the bench