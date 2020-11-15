NC State defeated Florida State 38-22 Saturday night in Carter-Finley Stadium but the game was not as close as the final score would indicate. The Wolfpack (5-3, 5-3 ACC) scored five of the first six touchdowns in the contest and outgained the Seminoles (2-6, 1-6 ACC) 335-to-190 in yards of total offense after three quarters. The win ended a two-game losing streak for the Wolfpack and gave NC State its first victory in nearly a month since beating Duke 31-20 on Oct. 17. “It's hard when you lose a game like we did against Miami, when you invest so much and come up short, to be able to do it over,” NC State head coach Dave Doeren said. “I was really proud of them, the way that they put it all back in and invested. We started fast offensively and defensively. I thought we really played a clean first half. “There were a lot of things that were fun to watch. Happy to get the W. It's great to be back in the win column. I look forward to what that does for our guys mentally moving forward.”

Redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas had a career-high 11 receptions and 135 yards Saturday in the 38-22 win over Florida State. (Ethan Hyman, The News & Observer)

The Pack was also able to pull out the Takeaway Bone for the first time since the mid-October victory over the Blue Devils. After failing to force a single turnover in the past two contests, the Wolfpack claimed two takeaways including one interception and one fumble. Junior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams came down with the first interception of his career on a pass thrown by Florida State’s back-up quarterback Tate Rodemaker with nine seconds remaining in the first half. NC State was able to convert its second turnover, a fumbled punt recovery by Florida State at the Seminoles 45 yard-line with 3:33 remaining in the third quarter, into points. The Wolfpack scored a touchdown five plays later to grow its lead to 26, the largest of the night.

A career night for Thayer Thomas

It didn’t take long for redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas to get involved in what turned out to be a career night for the 6-0, 195-pounder. Thomas was targeted on six of the Pack’s first eight pass attempts and caught all of them. In the first three offensive drives, he reeled in eight receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown.

Thayer Thomas' stat line in NC State's first seven games:



16 receptions, 214 yards and one touchdown.



Thomas' stats through 16:42 tonight:



8 receptions, 78 yards and one touchdown. — Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) November 15, 2020

Thomas finished with 11 receptions for 135 yards, both career-highs. He also had two receiving touchdowns, which tied his career-high for most in a single game. Thomas’ 11-reception performance Saturday marked the first time a Wolfpack receiver has come down with at least 10 passes in a single contest since Emeka Emezie’s 12-catch game at West Virginia last season. His 135 receiving yards marked an individual season-high for the team this fall and tied for 10th all-time in school history for a single game. “I've always had confidence in myself,” Thomas said. “My second career game here, I had over 100 yards, so I feel like I was always capable of doing stuff like that. The opportunities that come my way, I just got to make the most of them. “I just put my head down every day in practice and go to work. The whole quarantine, I took very seriously and I prepared for this game, this season. I feel like it's paying off at the moment, so we just got to keep doing what we're doing and continue to work hard, put our head down and finish the season strong.” His second touchdown, a 24-yard score off of a screen pass, gave NC State a 35-9 lead with 2:09 remaining in the third quarter, its largest of the night. He was also the Wolfpack most efficient pass catcher Saturday. He came down with 11 of the 12 balls thrown his way and was routinely left open between the seams by the Florida State defense. “They were just giving us the slants inside,” Doeren said. “The way people play us, there's obviously a progression in different route concepts. We were expecting a certain form of quarters coverage. When the Mike went in a certain direction, he was going to go back to the other side where Thayer was.” Thomas appears to have developed a rhythm with redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman, who made his fifth start of 2020 for the Wolfpack Saturday. All three of his touchdowns this season have been thrown by Hockman. “He's a great player and he works his butt off every day,” Hockman said. “I'm lucky to have him as a teammate. Last week, he had one catch for nine yards. I told him after practice this week, 'I'm coming to you, I got you bro. He told me, 'Let's just keep working, we're going to get it," It just happens and sometimes that's how it goes. I'm proud of him, he did a great job.” “This whole year, the quarterback, receivers, we've been practicing butt off,” Thomas said. “I feel like on Saturdays, it's showing off. One guy might have a good game one game, and then the other guy in the other game. We're practicing so hard, we're reaping the rewards from it.”

Bailey Hockman shines in second consecutive contest