After a two-week period with no games, NC State played its second contest in 48 hours Saturday in a 69-50 win over Campbell. The Wolfpack (4-1) was outrebounded two-to-one Thursday in a 80-69 road loss to Saint Louis, and head coach Kevin Keatts admitted in his postgame press conference that rebounding was an area his team needed drastic improvement. Crashing the boards was clearly a point of emphasis Saturday afternoon. The Pack outrebounded the Fighting Camels (4-2) 44-23 en route to its fourth non-conference win of the season. “We went to the glass and we fought,” Keatts said. “My first key was rebound, and my second key was rebound, and my third key was toughness rebound, and we did that. That's what we had to concentrate on. Give those guys credit, from game to game when you don't do something well, to be able to come back out and rebound the basketball and that's one of the things that we wanted to do. It was a big emphasis.”

Junior forward Jericole Hellems led the team with a season-high 19 points in the 69-50 win over Campbell. (Ethan Hyman, The News & Observer)

After grabbing just one board in 36 minutes Thursday night, fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels led the Wolfpack with eight rebounds in the win over Campbell. He also added 12 points and four assists. “The whole season, the coaches have been really on that point for us,” Daniels said. “After Saint Louis, it was really huge. We've seen that we really got to take that initiative, get tougher down low and start grabbing boards so we can get out in transition. If you don't rebound, there is no transition. It's part of who we are. As a whole team, we are really focused on that area.” Saturday marked the first time this season that NC State outrebounded its opponent. The Wolfpack also beat Campbell 12-2 on the offensive glass and outscored the Fighting Camels 13-0 in second-chance points. “That was definitely a point of emphasis this game,” redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates said. “We have struggled in the past rebounding the ball, so for us to be able to rebound it as well as we did tonight, it was definitely a good push for us to win.”

Jericole Hellems bounces back after struggling in homecoming

After struggling Thursday night with just six points on 2-of-9 shooting in what was a homecoming game for the St. Louis native, junior forward Jericole Hellems bounced back with one of his best performances of the season against Campbell. Hellems led the team with a season-high 19 points. He also led the team with five assists and grabbed seven rebounds. “I thought he mixed his game up,” Keatts said. “Jericole is a good player when he just doesn't settle for one thing. When you look at him tonight, he got to the free-throw line four times, which means he made aggressive plays. He took three three-pointers, he didn't settle by just taking a bunch of threes. “He and I talked after the Saint Louis game about what his concentration should be. His concentration should be to come in and do the winning things, make winning plays. When you make winning plays, everything else will happen for you. Hopefully, he'll see that the way he played tonight.” Despite the season-high scoring performance and leading the team with a plus-minus margin of 24 points Saturday, the 6-7 forward still thought there was room for improvement before the Pack begins ACC play against North Carolina on Tuesday. “I feel good that we won the game,” Hellems said. “My performance was okay. I think there's still things that I need to work on and get better at. I'm just trying to take a game at a time and just keep learning.” For the first time this season, Hellems played the role of a small-ball center for a stretch in the second half. When sophomore center Manny Bates picked up his fourth foul with over 14 minutes to play, Keatts went with a four-guard lineup that included senior Braxton Beverly, redshirt junior Thomas Allen, freshman Shakeel Moore, Daniels and Hellems. “I'm just trying to figure out and fit in wherever I can help the team,” Hellems said. “Whenever we are down a couple of people, especially our five man, I'm just trying to figure out ways to impact the game in different positions.”

