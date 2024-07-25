CHARLOTTE — NC State coach Dave Doeren is entering his 12th year with the Wolfpack, beating the odds that most coaches endure.

Doeren knows the coaching profession isn’t a stable one and he’s worked at seven different colleges. He appreciates the opportunity he’s received at NC State after former athletic director Debbie Yow hired him Dec. 1, 2012. Living in Raleigh is the longest stretch in one place in his life.