NC State coach Kevin Keatts has week off to figure out issues

NC State coach Kevin Keatts has had many press conferences over the years where he stated that his team has scored enough to win.

NC State is now going through a new issue of not being able to score enough and make clutch shots at the end of games.

NC State has lost five of its last six ACC games, and not that every defeat looked the same, but the offense has lacked explosion. The Wolfpack lost 65-62 to California on Saturday, and it has fit the theme of struggling to play in the upper 70s.

NC State is averaging 65.2 over its last six games, and the only contest the squad has scored over 76 points this season against a high-major opponent was Florida State on Dec. 7, winning 84-74 in overtime.

NC State averaged 60.3 points in its four non-conference losses against Purdue, BYU, Texas and Kansas.

Click below to watch Keatts' press conference: