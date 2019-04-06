The three NC State starting quarterback candidates aired it out Saturday behind a makeshift offensive line, but the race will continue well into deep August.

NCSU head coach Dave Doeren was happy his team didn’t suffer any obvious injuries during the Kay Yow Spring Game, which allowed for some of the younger players to flourish. Redshirt sophomore quarterback threw for 182 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for a score and played with the first string offensive players.

Redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman and redshirt freshman Devin Leary rotated between the first- and- second string units. Hockman threw for 104 yards and a 61-yard touchdown pass to Max Fisher, and Leary threw for 104 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Doeren said McKay’s experience in the NC State system was obvious this spring.

“He’s just comfortable and that is the easiest thing to see,” Doeren said. “He’s not pressing. He has been through this. He was a backup and went through a ton of reps last year. These guys have to catch up because they aren’t as comfortable.”

Leary said the various quarterbacks have certain traits that make them special, and he points to his arm strength as his. However, it’s a delicate balance on trying to get the football into tight windows.

“What our offense is to take what they give us,” Leary said. “That is what coach always says. Whatever is open, be able to take it and take the completion.”

Leary forced a few throws, which Doeren will discuss with him, but also displayed a live arm. He fully expects him to continue to grow, which Leary agreed on.

“You can’t have a great arm and make bad decisions,” Doeren said. “I like where these guys are.”

Doeren and offensive line coach John Garrison ended up not playing any of the projected starting five offensive linemen due to injuries. Three were expected going into the game, but interior lineman Joseph Sculthorpe and Joshua Fedd-Jackson were added to the list.

Doeren pointed out that only 10 offensive linemen played Saturday.

“I thought the O-Lineman really endured,” Doeren said. “They all fought through.”