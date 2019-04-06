Notebook: Matthew McKay proves to be 'most comfortable'
The three NC State starting quarterback candidates aired it out Saturday behind a makeshift offensive line, but the race will continue well into deep August.
NCSU head coach Dave Doeren was happy his team didn’t suffer any obvious injuries during the Kay Yow Spring Game, which allowed for some of the younger players to flourish. Redshirt sophomore quarterback threw for 182 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for a score and played with the first string offensive players.
Redshirt sophomore Bailey Hockman and redshirt freshman Devin Leary rotated between the first- and- second string units. Hockman threw for 104 yards and a 61-yard touchdown pass to Max Fisher, and Leary threw for 104 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Doeren said McKay’s experience in the NC State system was obvious this spring.
“He’s just comfortable and that is the easiest thing to see,” Doeren said. “He’s not pressing. He has been through this. He was a backup and went through a ton of reps last year. These guys have to catch up because they aren’t as comfortable.”
Leary said the various quarterbacks have certain traits that make them special, and he points to his arm strength as his. However, it’s a delicate balance on trying to get the football into tight windows.
“What our offense is to take what they give us,” Leary said. “That is what coach always says. Whatever is open, be able to take it and take the completion.”
Leary forced a few throws, which Doeren will discuss with him, but also displayed a live arm. He fully expects him to continue to grow, which Leary agreed on.
“You can’t have a great arm and make bad decisions,” Doeren said. “I like where these guys are.”
Doeren and offensive line coach John Garrison ended up not playing any of the projected starting five offensive linemen due to injuries. Three were expected going into the game, but interior lineman Joseph Sculthorpe and Joshua Fedd-Jackson were added to the list.
Doeren pointed out that only 10 offensive linemen played Saturday.
“I thought the O-Lineman really endured,” Doeren said. “They all fought through.”
Zonovan Knight showcases big-play speed
NC State freshman running back Zonovan Knight was a big play waiting to happen at Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash High. Some things don’t change.
Knight ripped off a 73-yard touchdown run in the second half to help spark NCSU. He finished with a team-high 139 rushing yards on 17 carries plus the touchdown.
“I just saw nothing but grass,” Knight said.
The Rivals.com four-star prospect rushed 124 times for 2,054 yards and 26 touchdowns in 11 games played his senior year.
“We are excited about what he brings to the run game,” Doeren said. “It’s fun to see these young players who just got here get out and play. The only way you get them ready for games is game-like situations.”
Doeren only expects Knight to get even better due to his explosiveness.
“He’s smart, he’s hungry and he just needs to get in better shape,” Doeren said. “He missed some practices and had a sprained ankle.”
NC State returns sophomore Ricky Person and redshirt freshman Trent Pennix at running back, but have been clamoring for big-play speed, similar to what Nyheim Hines provided in 2017. Hines was legit track fast and was on the Wolfpack track and field team. Knight might not have blistering times on the track, but he knows how to break away on the football field.
“In the 100 or 200, I was literally getting caught in high school,” Knight said. “In football, when I break free, nobody can catch me. I don’t know how it works, but it is how it works.”
Knight also has some lofty goals for his freshman year.
“I think we can be great and have a chance to win the ACC,” Knight said. “The goal is to win a national championship.”
Wide receiver C.J. Riley tops 100 yards
A lot of the focus this spring has been on junior Emeka Emezie when discussion turns toward who will help replace Kelvin Harmon and Jakobi Meyers at wide receiver next fall.
Redshirt junior C.J. Riley flashed his considerable potential with six catches for 113 yards. He’s the tallest and fasted of the wide receivers at 6-4 and 206 pounds. He caught 28 passes for 315 passes and touchdowns last year.
“They are a group that needs to step up,” Doeren said.
Riley said he’ll take the lessons learned from Harmon, Meyers and Steph Louis, and the next few months will be about getting back into the play book, watch more film and develop route technique.
“Emeka and I are ready for the challenge for next year,” Riley said. “It’s easy because we all played last year.”
