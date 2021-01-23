North Carolina led for over 36 minutes and controlled most of the game Saturday, but NC State found itself within striking distance down six at the under-four minute timeout of the second half. In a less than three-minute stretch beginning at the 6:46 mark, the Wolfpack outscored the Tar Heels 13-5. UNC (10-5, 5-3 ACC) responded by making seven of its eight free throws for the game in the final 3:26 to defeat NC State (6-5, 2-4 ACC) 86-76. The Pack was in a similar position at the end of the first half, down just two points with four minutes to go before halftime. Carolina was able to finish the opening half on a 10-2 run and took a 10-point lead into the locker room. “I thought we played a really hard, inspiring game,” NC State head coach Kevin Keatts said. “When you look at it, I thought the difference in the game probably was the last three or four minutes of the first half. It kind of got away from us a little bit.”

Fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels (No. 24) led NC State with 21 points in the 86-76 loss to UNC Saturday. (Robert Willet, The News & Observer)

Another culprit was North Carolina’s dominance on the offensive glass. The Tar Heels grabbed 14 offensive rebounds compared to just seven from the Wolfpack. Carolina also outscored State 17-12 on second-chance points. “We were able to take away the transition, but we couldn't keep them off the glass because we gave up 14 offensive rebounds, and that's something that we've got to work on,” Keatts said. Saturday marked the third time this season that NC State forfeited 80 or more points to its opponent, all of which resulted in losses. The Pack first gave up 80 points to Saint Louis in an 11-point road loss to the Billikens in its first game back from a two-week pause in mid-December. In State’s most recent game before Saturday, the Wolfpack gave up 105 points to a Florida State team that shot 71 percent from the field in a 32-point shellacking to the Seminoles, the program’s widest margin of defeat under Keatts. North Carolina entered the game shooting just 42.2 percent from the field, which ranked 265th among Division I teams. The Tar Heels were able to shoot 54.4 percent Saturday and outscored the Pack 48-40 in the paint. “Our biggest problem is they came in and they've worked the last couple of days on pounding the ball inside as much as they can,” Keatts said. “When you look at those guys, they shot 4-for-11 from three, 8-for-18 from the free throw line. I think the difference is they were shooting around the basket. “Give Armando Bacot and Day'Ron Sharpe a lot of credit, they were very effective around the basket. When you have guys shooting two-footers and three-footers around the basket, the percentage is going to be good.”

Strong performances from Braxton Beverly and Manny Bates

Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates was still listed as questionable an hour before tipoff but ended up playing a productive 30 minutes in the loss. Bates, who missed the Florida State game due to a grade-two ankle sprain, scored 10 points, grabbed six rebounds and produced one steal in Chapel Hill. He also blocked seven shots Saturday, a new personal best for the rim protector against ACC competition. Bates’ seven blocks against North Carolina tied Cedric Simmons’ seven-block performance against Miami in 2005 for the program record of most blocked shots in a single contest against conference competition. “I started out feeling a little off but as the game progressed, I kind of just got back in the rhythm of things,” Bates said. “By halftime, I started feeling good.” Senior guard Braxton Beverly has also been impacted by an ankle injury in the month of January. He first missed the 74-70 overtime loss to Clemson on Jan. 5 and scored just four combined points in limited minutes against Miami and Florida State. He was able to get his mojo back Saturday, however Beverly scored 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including a 2-of-4 mark from the three-point line. He also added five steals and four assists. His last make from the perimeter marked his 200th career three-point make, becoming just the fifth player in program history to do so. “I had a good conversation with our sports medicine department, we were just playing him on game day, and that was tough because he's a guy who needs to play and practice to get a little bit of rhythm,” Keatts said. “I think that's really affected the way he's played early on. Because he was able to get more reps leading up to this game, I knew he would play better than he's played in the last few games. “It's tough because it's a great balancing act with him, whether you just save him for just the games, and what I've asked for is let me get him for 15 to 20 reps in practice so he'll be prepared when the game starts. It was good to see him play well.”

Impacts of a 10-day break and a need for greater urgency