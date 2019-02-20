NC State redshirt sophomore wing Devon Daniels played with a much-needed edge on both ends of the court to save the Wolfpack against Boston College on Wednesday.

Daniels might have scored more points or been flashier in other games this season, but he put his hard hat on and proved to be the difference. He finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and five steals in just 25 minutes of action to propel NCSU (19-8 overall, 7-7 ACC) to an 89-80 victory over Boston College in front of 14,435 fans at PNC Arena.

He was two points away from his previous season-high, which he achieved against Western Carolina on Dec. 5, and he tied his career high for boards, which he achieved while playing for Utah against UC Riverside on Nov. 25, 2016.

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts credited Daniels’ defense against BC star point guard Ky Bowman, and simply said that sometimes transfers take some time to fully embrace their new roles.

“I thought Devon Daniels was tremendous, especially the overtime period,” Keatts said.

Bowman had a chance to win the game at the end, but he ended up shooting a difficult three-point attempt against Daniels that missed easily, and the game went to overtime.

“It was good defense and he’s a good player, but I thought I was there,” Daniels said. “I’m just glad he missed it.”

Daniels said that he played with a lot of fire against the Eagles, but wouldn’t call it his best game of the year.

“I feel like I haven’t been doing that for some of the season, but I’m trying to get that back,” Daniels said. “I want to play how I play. I just want to play with energy and do anything to help my team win.”

Becoming a defensive stopper of sorts seemed an unlikely role for him in October, but Daniels has quietly embraced that challenge the last few games.

“I’m getting these guys to play for NC State,” Keatts said. “It takes a while for guys to understand their role. I know that’s crazy with four more regular season games.”

Daniels’ teammates could see the difference in his play Wednesday. He had been 4 of 18 from the field for a combined 11 points in his last three games.

“When he’s on top of his game, he’s unstoppable,” NCSU redshirt sophomore center DJ Funderburk said. “I don’t care if he’s angry, passionate, whatever it is, for us to get the win is what I like. He was very locked in today.”

NCSU fifth-year senior forward Torin Dorn echoed Funderburk’s sentiments and said he likes “angry Devon Daniels.”

“That is when he plays his best, when he’s mad,” Dorn said.