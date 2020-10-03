The last NC State road victory against a ranked opponent prior to Saturday was in 2017, long before “coronavirus” and “social distancing” became household terms. It also preceded redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary’s arrival to campus in the class of 2018. Fast forward three years and Leary was in charge of leading the offense with no timeouts and 1:44 remaining with the Pack trailing No. 24 Pittsburgh 29-24. Seven plays and 66 yards later, Leary connected with senior wide receiver Emeka Emezie for a 13-yard game-winning touchdown pass to seal the 30-29 upset over the Panthers. “It's one thing to say we can do, it's one thing to believe, it's another to go do it,” Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren said. “It's just a tremendous thing for your quarterback to know that it doesn't matter what's on the clock, he'll drive us down to score and win. It was a really good drive, good play calls by [offensive coordinator] Tim Beck. The kids executed well, they managed the clock, the O-Line protected against a really good defensive line so it's a huge character deal. “Devin was nails. He did a great job reading coverage and putting the ball where it needed to be.”

Senior Emeka Emezie's game-winning touchdown catch from quarterback Devin Leary was his second of the game. (ACC Football Media)

In just his sixth career start, Leary was already having the best game of his so-far short time at NC State. The 6-foot-1, 212-pounder finished the afternoon completing 28 of 44 passes for 336 yards, four touchdowns and, most importantly, zero interceptions. “I kind of just take it play by play, you just have to go 1-0 every single play,” Leary said. “If I'm preaching that to my teammates, they're going to look at me to approach the situation the same way. Each and every, play no matter what the situation, just go 1-0 in every play. That's kind of how I take it mentally.” It hasn’t been all flowers for Leary leading up to Saturday. The signal caller was named the team’s starter by Doeren in spring practice, a role he kept until just hours before the Pack’s 45-42 opening win over Wake Forest. Instead of Leary, it was redshirt junior Bailey Hockman who earned the start against the Demon Deacons. It was made public after the game that Leary had missed 20 days due to contact tracing quarantine in the weeks leading up to the season. Following Hockman’s management of the offense against Wake Forest, the team rode with the lefty into its first road game against Virginia Tech last Saturday. Hockman struggled in the 45-24 loss and was subbed out for Leary in the third quarter when the game was already out of reach. Leary played well in Blacksburg and led the Wolfpack to two touchdowns on three drives, but it was still unknown how the redshirt sophomore would look as the team’s starter against an opposing first-string defense. “As hard as it was for him to not play in the Wake Forest game, it was the right thing for us to do,” Doeren said. “Coming out of the quarantine that he had, giving him time to get back to where he needed to be and he's done a great job of taking coaching from Coach Beck. It was nice to see him with starting wideouts, starting offensive linemen, three rotational tailbacks and all the tight ends. I think you got a good glimpse of what he is and what he could be.” The problem in week two wasn’t just the play at quarterback. NC State’s offensive line lost the battle at the line of scrimmage all night against the Hokies’ defensive front and forfeited six sacks and five quarterback hurries. The Wolfpack’s offensive line had a quick turnaround before facing potentially its toughest challenge of the season against Pittsburgh’s pass rush defense. Entering Saturday, the Panthers were first in the FBS with 17 sacks and had the highest-graded overall defense among Division I teams according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). NC State’s offensive line gave up just two sacks to a team averaging triple prior to the contest, even without fifth-year senior starting right guard Justin Witt. “They took the last game to heart,” Doeren said. “We worked really hard on our pass rush fundamentals this week, things we got exposed on in week two. Our offensive line took giving up six sacks in a game to heart. “They saw what they were up against with Pitt’s D-line. Coach [John] Garrison and them had a great plan. Tight ends and backs are all part of that too, there's a lot of times they're in the protection with them.” After leaning on the rush attack in the first two weeks, NC State had a pass usage of 60 percent with Leary under center. He accounted for all four of the Wolfpack’s touchdowns and completed five passes with a gain of at least 20 yards, four of which came in the second half. “We've been waiting for him to become the guy and we've always known what his arm was,” Doeren said. “This team believes in him. You can see it in the locker room, they rally around him. He's just calm, poised and he's got a really, really good arm. He's a tough kid and he really played a heck of a football game. I'm very proud of him and happy for him.”

Senior Emeka Emezie delivers in Heinz Field

Leading up to Saturday, Emezie had only grabbed five receptions for 44 yards through two games and had not yet become a major part of the Wolfpack offense. He more than doubled his season stat totals in Heinz Field grabbing seven receptions for 101 yards and setting a new career-high of two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 23 seconds remaining. “It was awesome for Emeka,” Doeren said. “He was struggling these past couple weeks just because his role wasn't too big yet and he just kept fighting, kept working, kept practicing. [Wide receivers coach] George McDonald does a good job with him. “I was really happy for him to make that play and he's earned it by continuing to work hard. That was a big play for us in that drive.”

NC STATE UPSETS NO. 24 PITT 🐺 pic.twitter.com/Mas698igjk — ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 3, 2020

The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder was Leary’s favorite target of the game seeing a team-high 12 balls thrown his way. He was also part of the most explosive offensive play of the game when he caught his first touchdown, a 35-yard pass from Leary to put the Pack up 17-7 with 12:56 remaining in the second quarter. “Emeka is definitely his biggest critic but the kid's a baller, he's got so much talent,” Leary said. “Being able to see him play today with so much joy and being able to get all the guys around him upbeat as well was very pleasing to see.” The connection between Leary and Emezie didn’t happen overnight or even in the weeks leading up to the game against Pittsburgh. Following the win, Emezie talked about the bond he formed with the quarterback in the offseason following the Pack’s disappointing 4-8 campaign last fall. Even a pandemic couldn’t stop the duo from getting in reps several months before the season began. “Back in the summer, we couldn't come in for two weeks so we just ran routes with each other every single day,” Emezie said. “It was probably 100 degrees and I'd come out in sweatpants and a sweatshirt, he'd be out here with long sleeves. We just wanted to make it as challenging as possible. “When you get in situations like that, practice every single day and go at it, we always like just trying to get everything perfect. It's always been there, we've always just worked so hard together.”

Wolfpack's run defense responds after two tough weeks