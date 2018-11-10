NC State welcomed back one player Saturday, but has another currently in limbo.

Sophomore combo guard Braxton Beverly made his NC State debut much earlier than expected after fracturing his hand Oct. 19 in practice and subsequently having surgery. NCSU head coach Kevin Keatts had hoped to have Beverly back later this month, but he responded well to his surgery and rehab on his non-shooting left hand.

Beverly checked in at the 14:58 mark and hit his first shot of the young season from three-point land with 11:48 left in the game. His three-pointer gave NC State a 21-4 lead which only mushroomed larger against Maryland-Eastern Shore at PNC Arena. Beverly finished shooting 4 of 10 from three-point range — all of his field-goal attempts — en route to 12 points in 21 minutes played.



“All the credit goes to the trainers,” Beverly said. “We were in the trainers room non-stop.

“The first few minutes, my legs weren’t under me yet. I was really excited to get back.”

NC State ended up crushing Maryland Eastern Shore 95-49 to improve to 2-0, and host UNC Asheville on Tuesday. Keatts originally pondered having Beverly sit out Saturday and not risk his health in a game against an overmatched opponent.

Keatts joked that Beverly made sure to get his uniform from equipment manager Kirk Brown, and was ready to go in warmups.

“I told Braxton yesterday after practice that I’d make a decision on whether I would play him [Saturday],” Keatts said. “I was supposed to call him last night. On purpose, I didn’t call him because I didn’t want to play him. I wanted to save him for another game, to give him a few more days on his hand.”

Beverly said he felt great playing out there and half-joked how his teammates were giving him a hard time about not being ready for the season opener. He was cleared by the NCAA on his third attempt last year in getting a waiver after transferring from Ohio State.

Beverly got hurt trying to go for a steal and running into teammate Torin Dorn’s elbow in practice.

“It was just a freak accident, kind of weird,” Beverly said. “When I did it, I could tell I had hurt it, but I was hoping I had jammed it up.”

Beverly could still work on his shooting form while rehabbing his left hand, and he doesn’t think his conditioning has been too affected.

“It is not where I want it to be but it isn’t near as bad as I thought it would be,” Beverly said.