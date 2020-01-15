NC State women's basketball guard Aislinn Konig isn’t reflecting much on her senior year bucket list, but she has achieved two critical components in the last two weeks. No. 9-ranked NC State (15-1 overall, 4-1 ACC) crushed Notre Dame 90-56 on Sunday, giving the Wolfpack their second win in eight meetings since 2014 against the Fighting Irish. That gave Konig, who goes by "Ace," two victories in her career against the traditional power. She is the only NC State player remaining that played in the 70-62 victory Dec. 29, 2016, when she had two points on 1-of-9 shooting. Konig went 2 of 8 from the field for five points plus five assists in the win Sunday. Notre Dame fell to 6-11 overall and 1-4 in the ACC with the loss.

NC State senior guard Aislinn Konig reached the 1,000-point milestone Jan. 5 against Virginia. (Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com)

“They are having a little bit of a rough year that is uncharacteristic of them, and they are still a very good team,” Konig said. “Being able to get a good win after the UNC loss was a great way to get back on track.” Konig didn’t look at it as payback for past losses against Notre Dame, but the non-seniors also got to see what defeating Notre Dame feels like. “Those teams that we played in past years were some of the best teams in the nation, obviously winning the national championship [in 2018],” Konig said. Konig’s other big honor of late was reaching the 1,000-point plateau at NC State. She drained a 3-pointer Jan. 5 at Reynolds Coliseum against Virginia to reach the milestone . The native of Surrey, British Columbia is averaging 10.8 points and 3.6 assists per game, and shooting 33.6 percent from three-point land this season. Mixed in between the Virginia and Notre Dame wins was NC State’s first loss of the season — 66-60 at UNC. However, Konig tied her career-high by going 6 of 9 on three-pointers en route to 24 points. “Getting 1,000 points is a huge honor, and I’m so happy that I was able to do it here at NC State,” Konig said. “I'm really just focusing on a game-to-game basis.” Konig had picked NC State over Stanford, which is a 6 1/2-hour plane trip from her home in the suburbs of Vancouver. “There was something about when I got on campus, it felt right,” Konig said. “This was a place I could make home for the next four years. I have no regrets whatsoever.” NC State has a big matchup Thursday against No. 13-ranked Florida State (15-2 overall, 4-2 ACC), who is built around seniors Nicki Ekhomu, Nausia Woolfork and Kiah Gillespie, all averaging at least 14 points per game. Konig enters the contest with 1,034 career points and 253 three-point field goals made. The Wolfpack lost to the Seminoles 75-70 in Tallahassee, Fla., last year, but then won 69-62 in the ACC Tournament. “That is a fantastic team, and [they] have a lot of seniors that I’ve been playing against all four years,” Konig said. “They have a lot of shooters and a lot of scorers.”

Elissa Cunane Earns Spot on Midseason Wooden Award Watch List

NC State coach Wes Moore knew he landed a quality prospect when center Elissa Cunane picked the Wolfpack coming out of Greensboro (N.C.) Northern Guilford. Cunane has more than lived up to the expectations and faster than expected, which even she would admit. She was named All-ACC Freshman and first-team All-ACC Tournament last year. Cunane learned Jan. 9 that she was named to the midseason watch list for the prestigious John R. Wooden Award. She’s one of four ACC players on the 25-member list. “I’ve been a little bit surprised,” Cunane said. “Unfortunate events for them last year [multiple injuries], led me to be thrust into more of a prominent position. I am glad for the success that I am having and glad it’s helping our team out.” Cunane has improved across the board this season. She has gone from 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game last year to 17.2 points and 10.6 rebounds a contest this season. She’s shooting a blistering 63.4 percent from the field, 75 percent at the free-throw line and even has made 8 of 15 on three-pointers. Cunane has topped 20-plus points in six games and has nine double-doubles going in Thursday’s big game vs. Florida State. “I am shooting the ball from outside and being more comfortable,” said Cunane, who hopes to cut down on her 2.9 turnovers per game. “I am taking it to the hoop instead of kicking it out so much. My defense has gotten a lot better.” Cunane was a little under the weather in the UNC loss, but rebounded to go 8 of 10 from the field for 22 points in 25 minutes at Notre Dame. “It was really exciting [vs. ND], especially coming off that UNC game,” Cunane said. “Every win is a bucket list win. It was pretty exciting for our team. “[With FSU], they are in the ACC and everyone is a tough opponent in the ACC,” Cunane added. “Any time we get a game on our home court, it’s a very exciting game.” Cunane is also adjusting to her role as an ambassador of Wolfpack women’s hoops. She’s easy to spot for classmates when walking around campus. “I think it’s cool to set an example,” Cunane said. “It’s cool to spread a little bit of happiness around campus.” Off the court, Cunane has a vast array of interests, especially being in the outdoors. She recently changed her major to help reflect that. “I love being outdoors with anything with environmental sustainability,” Cunane said. “I’m passionate about that. I also like reading. “I just changed to conservation biology major. I’m really happy with my classes this semester.”

Kayla Jones Enjoying Breakout Campaign