Rome (Ga.) High senior nose tackle Justin Terrell got a small taste of the NC State and North Carolina rivalry while on his official visit to Raleigh.

Terrell has officially visited Virginia, North Carolina and NC State in June, and at one point was a Wake Forest verbal commit. He didn’t aim for an ACC recruitment, but it just happened. Terrell plans to chose among his final three schools July 12, and his time at NC State game him a lot to ponder. He had been in the area before, but never to NC State.