Colorado rising senior nose tackle Chazz Wallace once met veteran defensive line coach Charley Wiles when he was a freshman in high school.

Wiles was recruiting at Virginia Tech at the time, but all these years later, Wallace will get the chance to play for him, only now at NC State.

Wallace played his first two years at Old Dominion, and then a year at Colorado. He knew what he was looking for in his next stop, and NC State provided it. He officially visited Tuesday and Wednesday, and picked the Wolfpack.