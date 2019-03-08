George McDonald watched the NFL Combine wistfully knowing that former NC State wide receivers Kelvin Harmon and Jakobi Meyers still had another year of eligibility.

The 6-foot-2 1/2, 221-pound Harmon ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash, had 18 reps on the bench press and a 32.5-inch vertical. Meyers checked in at 6-1 5/8 and 203 pounds, and ran 4.63 in the 40-yard dash, had 13 reps on the bench press and 37 inches on the vertical.

The record-setting duo combined for 173 catches for 2,233 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“I cried, I was very sad, but in a good way,” McDonald said. “I hope they go as high as possible. It is sad to know that you have two juniors who could come back. Those guys work so hard and I was proud of their performances at the combine.”

McDonald, who is NC State’s co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, figured Harmon and Meyers would achieve the numbers they did due to their long-term work with NCSU strength and conditioning coach Dantonio Burnette.

“It’s a long journey from coming in as a freshman to training to actually realizing that part of your dream,” McDonald said. “I think [NFL teams] are excited about them. The draft is a funny thing because you don’t know where all the picks will go in. Someone will go first and then it changes the draft.

“I think they have a great opportunity to chase that dream. I’m excited to watch what team picks them up.”

NC State had six players invited to the NFL Combine, which was another feather in the cap of head coach Dave Doeren. The Wolfpack will hold their Pro Day on March 27.

“I didn’t get to watch it but I was watching videos of the guys and their performances when they were posted,” Doeren said. “I’m very proud of them. I’m not surprised. Those guys worked hard to get to where they were, and I knew they wouldn’t stop working when they get another opportunity.”

Former center Garrett Bradbury was the big winner among the Wolfpack players, making the all-offense team for the NFL Combine. He ran a 4.92 in the 40-yard dash at 6-2 7/8 and 306 pounds, which was the third fastest time for a offensive lineman.

“It doesn’t surprise me because he’s a good athlete and always has been,” Doeren said. “That is one of his strengths as a football player. He’s always been agile. To be able to put it out there like that, he helped himself a lot.”

The two-year run of experienced players exhausting their eligibility has led to a new beginning of sort the first week of spring practice. Growing pains are likely to be expected.

“Some good, some bad, second day in pads today,” Doeren said. “I thought two days ago, we were a little sloppy. A lot of young guys playing in pads for the first time. Too many guys on the ground.”

Doeren said there is a gray area on how physical do you want to be when going against your teammates.

“Today, it was much better,” Doeren said. “There is a fine line between how physical you want to play and you are playing against your teammates and you want to keep people up and prevent people from having ankle sprains in piles, and things like that.

“There are some new things and a lot of learning going on. I thought there were fewer mental mistakes than there was the day before.”

The four scholarship quarterbacks have been “up and down” through the first week of practice.

“Matt [McKay] and Devin [Leary] are further along probably because they know more,” Doeren said. “Bailey [Hockman] and Ty [Evans] are just getting here, so you expect to see more mistakes from them. They all throw the ball well, are coachable guys and care a lot. There is a lot of time in the decision process.”