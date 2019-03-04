Bailey Hockman having smooth adjustment to NC State
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Football has been the family business for Bailey Hockman’s entire life.
Hockman’s foather, Lyle Hockman, is the successful prep coach at Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern High, where Bailey played for four years. Coach Hockman has been coaching in Ohio and Georgia for 30-plus years.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news