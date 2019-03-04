Ticker
Bailey Hockman having smooth adjustment to NC State

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Mtcquo8mfc5piqkn6kxs
NC State redshirt sophomore quarterback Bailey Hockman is competing for the starting job this spring.
Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com

Football has been the family business for Bailey Hockman’s entire life.

Hockman’s foather, Lyle Hockman, is the successful prep coach at Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern High, where Bailey played for four years. Coach Hockman has been coaching in Ohio and Georgia for 30-plus years.

