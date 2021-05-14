North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Friday that the state, effectively immediately, has lifted all mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions.

Although local municipalities still have the capability to set their own restrictions, Cooper noted that most cities and counties have been in unison with the governor's office on the orders.

That would open the door to allow for full capacity at sporting events. The college football season begins in early September, and NC State will open with a home contest against South Florida on Thursday, Sept. 2.

In April, Cooper had said he hoped to lift mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions by June 1. However, new guidance released by the Center for Disease Control on Thursday opened the door for a quicker timeline.