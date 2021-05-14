 North Carolina to lift mass gathering restrictions by June
North Carolina lifts mass gathering restrictions

Matt Carter and Justin H. Williams
The Wolfpacker staff

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Friday that the state, effectively immediately, has lifted all mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions.

Although local municipalities still have the capability to set their own restrictions, Cooper noted that most cities and counties have been in unison with the governor's office on the orders.

That would open the door to allow for full capacity at sporting events. The college football season begins in early September, and NC State will open with a home contest against South Florida on Thursday, Sept. 2.

In April, Cooper had said he hoped to lift mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions by June 1. However, new guidance released by the Center for Disease Control on Thursday opened the door for a quicker timeline.

NC State Wolfpack football Carter-Finley Stadium.
Full capacity crowds are likely returning to Carter-Finley Stadium this fall. (Ken Martin)
Last season, college football stadiums across the country had limited capacities due to state restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NC State opened the 2020 campaign with a home contest against Wake Forest before a crowd of 350, which was limited to parents and families of players and coaches for both schools.

The Pack's five remaining home games were played before a crowd of 4,032 after the initial wave of large venue capacities restrictions were slightly rolled back.

Carter-Finley Stadium, the home of Wolfpack football, holds a capacity of 57,583.

