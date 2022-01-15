 TheWolfpackCentral - North Carolina DL Keith Sampson names his top five
North Carolina DL Keith Sampson names his top five

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
A long list of schools from around the country extended early offers to New Bern, N.C. defensive lineman Keith Sampson but only five have made it to the next round of his recruitment. Clemson, Georgia, N.C. State, Ohio State, and South Carolina are still in the running for Sampson's commitment but his decision timeframe is still up in the air.

