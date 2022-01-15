North Carolina DL Keith Sampson names his top five
A long list of schools from around the country extended early offers to New Bern, N.C. defensive lineman Keith Sampson but only five have made it to the next round of his recruitment. Clemson, Georgia, N.C. State, Ohio State, and South Carolina are still in the running for Sampson's commitment but his decision timeframe is still up in the air.
*****
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State | JUCO
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news