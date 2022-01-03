Noah Rogers junior year highlights

Rolesville (N.C.) High junior wide receiver Noah Rogers captivated area fans this season.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder vaulted up to No. 64 overall player in the country by Rivals.com in the class of 2023. Rogers is also the No. 9 wide receiver nationally and the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina.

Rogers finished with 70 catches for 1,432 yards and 22 touchdowns for the 9-6 Rams, which reached the NCHSAA 4A eastern state semifinals.

NC State has prioritized Rogers for quite some time. Rogers has unofficially visited NC State, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Penn State this fall.