NC State senior defensive end Noah Potter was a surprise starter for the Wolfpack against Tennessee on Saturday.

Redshirt junior defensive end Travali Price had started the season opener against Western Carolina, but Price played 10 snaps against the Volunteers. The last time Potter played that many snaps in a game was for Cincinnati at Central Florida on Oct. 29, 2022. Potter logged 30 or more snaps in five games that season for the Bearcats and finished with 18 tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 12 games.

The most Potter played for the Wolfpack last year was 20 snaps against Notre Dame on Sept. 9, 2023.