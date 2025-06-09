Premium content
NC State offers unique opportunity to FSU commit Efrem White
Vero Beach (Fla.) High senior athlete Efrem White had been a long-time Florida State commitment, but still wanted to see NC State this past weekend.

White and his prep teammate, senior wide receiver Xavier Stinson, officially visited NC State, and it was the first time to Raleigh for both of them. White verbally committed to Florida State on Dec. 12, 2023, but his relationship with NC State wide receiver coach Joker Phillips goes beyond that. NCSU offered White on Dec. 14, 2022, which was his first scholarship offer.

