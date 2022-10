NC State played against Syracuse knowing its starting quarterback Devin Leary is done for the season.

Leary will have surgery Tuesday with Dr. James Andrews to repair his torn pectoral, which was suffered with 4:59 left in the third quarter of the Florida State game. Charleston Southern walk-on graduate transfer Jack Chambers will start for the Wolfpack.

NC State sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, who also got injured against FSU, and didn't play.