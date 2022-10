Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day sophomore David Sanders has impressively handled the hype and hoopla of being the Rivals.com No. 1-ranked overall player in the class of 2025.

Sanders knows how far he’s come in the last year because an injury wiped out most of his freshman year. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound left tackle and defensive end rarely comes off the field and was part of a truly memorable game last Friday, falling 38-37 against Charlotte Christian on a last-second field goal. Sanders was an observe to both meetings against the Knights last year, so he was thrilled to experience the rivalry.