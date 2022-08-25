Baker-Williams thought he would be a future college basketball player, but then switched gears to football, and it resulted in attending his hometown Wolfpack.

NC State senior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams is a perfect example of what happens when one door closes, and another opens.

Baker-Williams was also hoping to be a college wide receiver, and kept attending NC State football camps. It wasn’t until he tried playing in the secondary, did the Wolfpack offer. The rest is history.

Baker-Williams looks back on the various milestones to reach this point and be a three-year starter at NC State.

“I came to camp a couple of times at receiver and didn’t get the offer,” Baker-Williams said. “My family and I talked about coming as a DB. I took that chance and got the offer. The rest is history from there. I kept on working to become the player I am now.”

Baker-Williams half-joked Thursday that his dad is now thrilled about his decision to play football, but that wasn’t always the case. Baker-Williams attended Raleigh Ravenscroft his first two years and played in the CP3 traveling team organization. Teammates included current North Carolina small forward Rechon Black, and another player who went from basketball to football in Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner.

Baker-Williams transferred to Southeast Raleigh High, where he followed former NC State tight end and quarterback Dylan Parham.

“I really did,” said Baker-Williams on his college hoops aspirations. “At the end of the day, my family and I sat down and talked, and football was the best thing for me. I made that decision. My dad was disappointed after all the basketball workouts and the far AAU tournaments. Once I told my dad I was focusing on football, he was kind of hurt. He’s happy now.”

Baker-Williams became a Rivals.com three-star prospect, playing both wide receiver and defensive back at Southeast Raleigh. He caught 31 passes for 594 yards and six touchdowns, and also ran for 276 yards. He was offered during a NC State camp in June, and eventually committed a few weeks later over Appalachian State, Colorado State, East Carolina and Old Dominion.

Williams-Baker now relishes getting matched up against opposing teams’ top receiver, if the opportunity arrises.

“We first start off on Sunday, taking notes and watching games,” Baker-Williams said. “From there on, we are locked in, studying movements and his feet and steps, releases and everything.

“Now, Coach Gibson puts me in certain positions to guard a certain receiver, especially in the slot. He knows I like to compete.”

NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson was effusive with his praise of Baker-Williams.

“All the pressure situations, we put Tyler in,” Gibson said. “He has tremendous man skills. We use him a lot of different way in our blitzes. He fits the run game for us. He usually is matched up on everybody’s best wideout. He’s special in our scheme.”

Perhaps because he plays nickel, which is position that historically has gone to a third defensive back on passing downs, the connotation has altered just how important Baker-Williams is. He has the traits of a free safety and cornerback.

“I don’t really talk that much on the field or off,” Baker-Williams said. “I’m not a loud voices guy. My play talks for itself.”

Baker-Williams credits NC State nickel coach Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay from incorporating some basketball tricks of the trade into playing man-to-man defense.

Baker-Willams has 136 career tackles in 40 games (23 starts), with 16 passes broken up, 14 quarterback hurries, 9.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and three interceptions at NC State. He even played running back for NC State in 2018, though he fumbled on his lone carry. The 6-foot, 205-pounder has NFL aspirations after this season. He has worked on his eye discipline and hand placement to get better this offseason.

“They just love the versatility,” Baker-Williams said. “I can play corner, safety or nickel — whatever teams need. That is where they will put me. I came to NC State as an athlete.”