Nick Swiney Named Collegiate Baseball All-American
NC State Baseball Press Release Tuesday, May 26:
TUCSON, Ariz. – Junior left-handed pitcher Nick Swiney has been named an All-American by Collegiate Baseball, as he earned a spot on the publication’s second team, announced on Tuesday.
It marks the first All-America honor of Swiney’s career, as he led the Wolfpack pitching staff and the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 4-0 record on the mound. He compiled a 1.29 earned-run average in 28.0 innings pitched, allowing just four earned runs to score in the shortened 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Huntersville, N.C. native held opponents to a .144 batting average, allowing just five extra-base hits all season. He additionally tallied a team-best 42 strikeouts, which ranked 10th in the NCAA this year.
In the 6-0 win on Feb. 29 vs. Purdue at the CambriaCollegeClassic in Minneapolis, Minn., he threw a career-long eight innings and fanned a career-high 15 batters. His 15 strikeouts were the most in a single game by an NC State pitcher since Carlos Rodon on April 25, 2014.
Swiney’s dominant performance earned him ACC Pitcher of the Week and Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week honors on March 2.
He additionally contributed to the 4-0 shutout win over James Madison on Feb. 14 with seven complete innings and 11 strikeouts, as well as the Pack’s 8-2 win vs. Tennessee Tech on Feb. 22 and 6-2 victory at Virginia on March 7.
