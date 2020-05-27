NC State Baseball Press Release Tuesday, May 26: TUCSON, Ariz. – Junior left-handed pitcher Nick Swiney has been named an All-American by Collegiate Baseball, as he earned a spot on the publication’s second team, announced on Tuesday.

It marks the first All-America honor of Swiney’s career, as he led the Wolfpack pitching staff and the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 4-0 record on the mound. He compiled a 1.29 earned-run average in 28.0 innings pitched, allowing just four earned runs to score in the shortened 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Huntersville, N.C. native held opponents to a .144 batting average, allowing just five extra-base hits all season. He additionally tallied a team-best 42 strikeouts, which ranked 10th in the NCAA this year. In the 6-0 win on Feb. 29 vs. Purdue at the CambriaCollegeClassic in Minneapolis, Minn., he threw a career-long eight innings and fanned a career-high 15 batters. His 15 strikeouts were the most in a single game by an NC State pitcher since Carlos Rodon on April 25, 2014.

Nick Swiney had a 1.29 ERA through 28 innings pitched in 2020 until the season was cut short. (Jaylynn Nash/GoPack.com)