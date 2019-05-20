GREENSBORO — Apex (N.C.) Friendship junior power forward Nick Farrar continues his ascent this spring, winning MVP of the Josh Level Classic on Saturday at Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley High.

The 6-foot-7, 235-pounder scored 27 points in the all-star contest, and the buzz has been loud and clear about him this spring. Farrar will unofficially visit NC State on May 28, but he isn’t a stranger to the Wolfpack. He attended the NIT game against Lipscomb and also the Virginia Tech contest in the regular season.