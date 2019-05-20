News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-20 14:12:12 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Nick Farrar looking forward to upcoming NCSU unofficial visit

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

V4xdbcpocxlqvt0chawh
Apex (N.C.) Friendship junior power forward Nick Farrar plans to unofficially visit NC State on May 28. (Rivals.com)

GREENSBORO — Apex (N.C.) Friendship junior power forward Nick Farrar continues his ascent this spring, winning MVP of the Josh Level Classic on Saturday at Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley High.

The 6-foot-7, 235-pounder scored 27 points in the all-star contest, and the buzz has been loud and clear about him this spring. Farrar will unofficially visit NC State on May 28, but he isn’t a stranger to the Wolfpack. He attended the NIT game against Lipscomb and also the Virginia Tech contest in the regular season.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}