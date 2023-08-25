“I do believe this team has a huge chip on its shoulder and there is a lot to prove,” NC State coach Dave Doeren said.

NC State signed 14 prep players, three junior college transfers and brought in eight transfers. Friday’s depth chart showed off the fruits of the Wolfpack’s recruiing labor leading up to the season opener at Connecticut next Thursday.

Rivals.com ranked NC State’s class of 2023 at No. 43 overall in the country, but when transfers were included, the Wolfpack’s overall class rose up to No. 39 overall.

Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong was first string at quarterback, Old Dominion transfer Robert Kennedy was first-string at nickel and Western Kentucky kicker Brayden Narveson won the starting job.

Armstrong and Narveson have crucial jobs, but in many ways so does Kennedy. Due to injuries, the Wolfpack played four different players at nickel last year, including moving the since departed Derrek Pitts there for the final two games from cornerback.

“Robert has been super consistent and you would have thought he was here a long time the way he has practiced this spring and fall,” Doeren said. “He understands, learns quickly and applies learning. His mistakes, he doesn’t repeat.”

If NC State elects to use a three-receiver offense to open up the game, freshman Kevin Concepcion is tops at the slot receiver spot. Freshmen Javonte Vereen batling for first-string at the “Flex Y” spot.

The backups included freshmen Kamen Smith at left guard, cornerback Brandon Cisse and weakside linebacker Kamal Bonner.

Freshman running back Kendrick Raphael is among three players battling for third string, and freshman defensive end Isaiah Shirley is third string.

“It’s hard if you [true freshman] are not here [for the spring],” Doeren said. “It isn’t just because you won’t know the offense as well or the defense as well. To play with the guys that are much older than you or faster, the speed of the game, it’s hard to walk on that field without seeing it during spring ball.”

Injuries have led to Smith making the two-deep quicker than planned.

“He’s super athletic, big, strong, agile and really a quick learner,” Doeren said. “I’ve been super impressed with him. He’s physical.”

Rice transfer Bradley Rozner is second string at the “Z” wide receiver spot, with Clemson transfer Dacori Collins right behind him.

Rozner has missed four different years of junior college or college football due to injury and Collins last played in Sept. 2022 before leaving the Tigers’ program.

“I’m super impressed with him [Rozner] and not because he is a tall (6-foot-4) guy who can run and catch, but he came here a week before training camp and doesn’t know a player on our team or a coach on our staff,” Doeren said. “He’s never been to Raleigh in his life. He’s been consistent every day.”

Collins has battled minor injuries off and on this past spring and summer.

“Really talented, but we are trying to get him healthy,” Doeren said. “He’s had different small muscular things happen.

“He had a really good window in the middle of camp where we saw a glimpse.”

A trio of junior college transfers are among the second string slots — defensive end Jy’Keveous Hibbler, cornerback Terrente Hinton and strong safety Bishop Fitzgerald. Hibbler and Cincinnati transfer Noah Potter are battling for second string, and Fitzgerald is competing with former junior college transfer Rakeim Ashford.

Historically, it usually takes a junior college transfer a year to get fully acclimated to a high major college.

Doeren knows the background of most junior colleges makes the players particularly “thankful” after getting the “perks” at NC State.

“The junior colleges have been great for us,” Doeren said. “They usually have two or three years and have time to develop them more.

“The three guys we brought in are doing great. [Redshirt junior left tackle] Anthony Belton was a junior college player as well [in the past]. One of the more improved guys at training camp was [nickel] Darius Edmundson [of nearby Louisburg J.C.].

“I’m just excited about them and think Bishop Fitzgerald and Terrente Hinton will be really good players here.”