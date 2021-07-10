New women’s basketball assistant Brittany Morris feels at home at NC State

It was a homecoming for new NC State women’s basketball assistant coach Brittany Morris when she accepted the job in Raleigh this summer. Morris is a Raleigh native that graduated from Broughton High before eventually earning a master’s degree from NC State after playing college basketball at Seton Hall as an undergraduate. While pursuing her master’s at NC State, she was a graduate assistant for two seasons from 2015-2017 under head coach Wes Moore. She went on to spend the next three seasons on the coaching staff at UNC Wilmington and an additional campaign at East Carolina before returning to Moore’s program, where a lot has changed since her graduate assistant days. The Wolfpack has finished in the top 10 of the final Associated Press (AP) poll in each of the last three seasons and is coming off one of the most successful campaigns in program history. Last season, NC State won the ACC Tournament Championship for the second-straight year, marking a school-first, and also earned the program’s first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Now Morris will be on the staff of a team that returns its top eight scorers from last year and is on a shortlist of schools that are considered national championship contenders in 2021-22. “Words can't really describe how excited I am,” Morris said. “Every day I wake up like, 'Okay, you're blessed, and it's time to work.' The girls have been great. I love it. The atmosphere is just different. You can tell that these are elite athletes. The environment. the mindset, everything just makes you excited every day to be a part of it and have the opportunity to do some really big things.”

NC State women's basketball assistant coach Brittany Morris was hired on June 1, 2021. (Courtesy of ECU Athletics/NC State Athletics)

Her quick climb up the women’s college basketball coaching ladder hasn’t been intentional, but it also hasn’t been by coincidence. Morris, an up-and-comer in the coaching industry, has built a reputation as a strong recruiter thus far early in her career. In her last two seasons at UNCW, she took on the additional responsibility as the program’s recruiting coordinator, where she was able to bring in the top recruiting class in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) in each season, including a top-100 class in 2018. “I was actually very happy at East Carolina,” Morris said. “It was the next step for me. I was not thinking anything about trying to get another opportunity. I had a couple of people reach out from Power Five schools. It's all about blessings, and I had to make the best decisions for myself. Then Coach Moore came out of the blue, and it was a whole new ball game. How could you say no to Coach Moore? “He's done it the right way, he has a great culture here, great staff, and it's home. It's Raleigh, it's an easy sale for me. I take pride in being from Raleigh. My friends will tell you I brag on it all the time. “I'm big on trying to build relationships. In my past places, I have had that recruiting title, so I understand the importance of bonding with our players and making sure that they know who I am and I know who they are. “I played grassroots basketball. The AAU program I grew up playing with has now become even bigger, they're on the Nike circuit now. I've made a lot of relationships built off of that circuit but also growing up and being on a Broughton High School team and being around some of the better high school teams in the area, I've built relationships with those high school coaches. “All of it came back down to relationships. Some I've had to rekindle, but growing up in the state made it easier because it's home and you're selling North Carolina. Being familiar with the state in general, it makes it an easy sale. It's a beautiful place, it's a great place for families and young adults to kind of grow up.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db3VsZG7igJl0IGJlIG1vcmUgZXhjaXRlZCB0byBiZSBhZmZvcmRl ZCB0aGlzIG9wcG9ydHVuaXR5ISEgSW0gY29taW5nIEhPTUUhISDwn5mM8J+P vfCfkLrinaTvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL2xldHN3b3JrP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jbGV0c3dvcms8L2E+IPCfkqrwn4+9IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9HOEdMYXZwNE9tIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vRzhHTGF2cDRPbTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBCcml0dGFueSBNb3JyaXMgKEBDb2FjaEJyaXRNb3JyaXMpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hCcml0TW9ycmlzL3N0 YXR1cy8xMzk5Nzg4NDA2NjIwODAzMDc1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pkp1bmUgMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK