New NC State TE Matt McCabe used to adjusting plans
It might take some time for NC State redshirt junior tight end Matt McCabe to get used to his No. 47 jersey.
To understand McCabe’s path to being a tight end and No. 47, is to understand his beginning.
McCabe envisioned himself to be a baseball pitcher at nearby Panther Creek (N.C.) High. He didn’t go out for football until his senior year, where he played defensive end and wore No. 12. He had 31 tackles and three sacks.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news