It might take some time for NC State redshirt junior tight end Matt McCabe to get used to his No. 47 jersey.

To understand McCabe’s path to being a tight end and No. 47, is to understand his beginning.

McCabe envisioned himself to be a baseball pitcher at nearby Panther Creek (N.C.) High. He didn’t go out for football until his senior year, where he played defensive end and wore No. 12. He had 31 tackles and three sacks.