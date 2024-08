Kings Mill (Ohio) Kings High senior Kage Payne didn't see a reason to waste time following NC State's offer.

Payne verbally committed to Troy on Aug. 2, only to have NC State follow up with an offer Aug. 8. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound center/guard pondered waiting until taking an official visit to NC State to make up his mind, but figured Tuesday, why wait?

Payne informed the Troy coaches of his impending news and called up coach Dave Doeren and offensive line coach Garett Tujague. He became the third offensive line commit for the Wolfpack in the class of 2025, joining tackle Michael Gibbs of Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard and center Isaac Sowells Jr. of Louisville (Ky.) Male. He's already talked to both Gibbs and Sowells.