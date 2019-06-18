NC State has offered three players after the start of the second evaluation period in June.

The Wolfpack had head coach Kevin Keatts and three assistant coaches on the road for 24 hours at the NBPA Camp on June 13-14 at the University of Virginia. The coaches were able to watch two of the three new targets, but have been watching senior wing Earl Timberlake for years.



Rankings and recruiting: Timberlake is ranked No. 29 overall nationally in the class of 2020 by Rivals.com. He has 19 scholarship offers with NC State, Louisville and Alabama based on his play during the April and June evaluation periods. Timberlake has officially visited South Carolina and Providence, and is interested in checking out Alabama, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall and Louisville. His history: Timberlake averaged 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in five contests at the NBPA Camp on June 11-16. The question over the years has been his outside shooting, and he went 3 of 15 from three-point land. He also shot just 31.7 percent from the field. However, he had 14 points and 14 rebounds in his game Friday morning against the 76ers. Timberlake has played with Team Takeover 15s and Team Loaded VA 17s the last two years, but has settled in pretty good with Team Durant. He is averaging 17.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game and has scored more than 20 points in six contests in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. Timberlake was a standout at the 2016 CP3 Rising Stars Camp, earning a spot in the top 20 all-star game, and played his freshman year Upper Marlboro (Md.) Rock Creek Christian Academy. He then transferred his sophomore year to famed DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Md. He played with fellow NC State targets Henry Coleman and Mark Williams on Team Loaded VA 17s last year. He averaged 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds a contest.

Rankings and recruiting: The sharp-shooting Allen is a Rivals.com four-star prospect and the No. 23 overall player in the class of 2021. NC State, Florida, Pittsburgh and Bryant offered in the last week. Georgetown, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Wake Forest, have also offered. His history: Allen plays with Team Takeover 16s and was a relative unknown prior to last January. Howard offered him and some programs showed interest, but after a breakout performance at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass., last January. Allen has grown a few inches and has become a knock-down jump shooter.