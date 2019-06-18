New offers out for NC State hoops
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
NC State has offered three players after the start of the second evaluation period in June.
The Wolfpack had head coach Kevin Keatts and three assistant coaches on the road for 24 hours at the NBPA Camp on June 13-14 at the University of Virginia. The coaches were able to watch two of the three new targets, but have been watching senior wing Earl Timberlake for years.
Rankings and recruiting: Timberlake is ranked No. 29 overall nationally in the class of 2020 by Rivals.com. He has 19 scholarship offers with NC State, Louisville and Alabama based on his play during the April and June evaluation periods. Timberlake has officially visited South Carolina and Providence, and is interested in checking out Alabama, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall and Louisville.
His history: Timberlake averaged 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in five contests at the NBPA Camp on June 11-16. The question over the years has been his outside shooting, and he went 3 of 15 from three-point land. He also shot just 31.7 percent from the field. However, he had 14 points and 14 rebounds in his game Friday morning against the 76ers.
Timberlake has played with Team Takeover 15s and Team Loaded VA 17s the last two years, but has settled in pretty good with Team Durant. He is averaging 17.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game and has scored more than 20 points in six contests in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.
Timberlake was a standout at the 2016 CP3 Rising Stars Camp, earning a spot in the top 20 all-star game, and played his freshman year Upper Marlboro (Md.) Rock Creek Christian Academy. He then transferred his sophomore year to famed DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Md.
He played with fellow NC State targets Henry Coleman and Mark Williams on Team Loaded VA 17s last year. He averaged 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds a contest.
Rankings and recruiting: The sharp-shooting Allen is a Rivals.com four-star prospect and the No. 23 overall player in the class of 2021. NC State, Florida, Pittsburgh and Bryant offered in the last week. Georgetown, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Wake Forest, have also offered.
His history: Allen plays with Team Takeover 16s and was a relative unknown prior to last January. Howard offered him and some programs showed interest, but after a breakout performance at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass., last January. Allen has grown a few inches and has become a knock-down jump shooter.
Rankings and recruiting: Patterson is a skilled combo forward who is ranked No. 40 overall in the class of 2021 by Rivals.com. Rutgers offered him early, which makes sense due to proximity. NC State, Villanova, TCU, Xavier, UConn and Georgia, just offered him after he played at the NBPA Camp. Tennessee, Georgetown, Maryland, Wake Forest and Seton Hall are also in the mix.
His history: Rutgers and Wake Forest offered him May 2, 2017, when he was in the eighth grade. He earned a spot in the top 20 all-star game the following August at the CP3 Rising Stars Camp. Patterson is playing with Team Rio 17s on the Under Armour circuit. He is averaging 8.7 points and 5.7 rebounds a game with Team Rio.
Patterson reached double figures in a pair of games at the NBPA Camp and averaged 7.8 points and 4.2 rebounds a contest.
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook