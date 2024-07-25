CHARLOTTE — NC State’s offense underwent a complete makeover during the offseason, which was only possible through the transfer portal.

The transfer additions might be the difference between trying to win 10-plus games and what could been a rebuilding season.

NC State added Coastal Carolina senior quarterback transfer Grayson McCall, Duke running back Jordan Waters, Oklahoma running back Daylan Smothers, Connecticut tight end Justin Joly, Wake Forest wide receiver Wesley Grimes, Ohio State wide receiver Noah Rogers, Notre Dame center Zeke Correll and Missouri offensive lineman Valen Erickson. NCSU also welcomes Oregon offensive line transfer Dawson Jaramillo, who redshirted last year with a knee injury.