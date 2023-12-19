Sophomore tight end Dante Daniels expected to verbally commit to NC State during his official visit, and he did.

His recruitment was a simple one, but an important, due to NC State needing an influx of tight ends.

NC State has tight end Trent Pennix graduating, and the trio of Christopher Toudle, Fred Seabrough and Cedrick Seabrough entered the NCAA transfer portal. The Wolfpack didn’t sign any other prep tight ends, so it became a major spot for the portal. Daniels and UConn sophomore transfer Justin Joly will be the new wave of tight end talent in Raleigh this spring.