CHARLOTTE — Can one game change the trajectory of a player?

New NC State sixth-year senior quarterback Grayson McCall looks back fondly when he helped Coastal Carolina top No. 13-ranked BYU 22-17 on Dec. 5, 2020, in a wild scenario during the COVID year.

Both BYU and Coastal Carolina were undefeated at the time, and McCall was battling Cougars star quarterback Zach Wilson, who ended up going No. 2 in the 2021 NFL Draft.