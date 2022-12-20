New NC State offensive coordinator Robert Anae said the decision to take the Wolfpack job was a quick one, but also made sense.

Anae has known members of Dave Doeren's coaching staff for decades, has family in the area and he knows the strength and stability of the NC State program. He has faced NCSU a few time while being the offensive coordinator at Virginia, and this past season for Syracuse.

Anae will be just observing the bowl practices and game, but he'll install his own terminology for the offense and looks forward to working with his new players.

Click below to watch the interview: