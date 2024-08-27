New NC State senior nickel Ja’Had Carter has had quite a journey in college football.

Carter originally committed to play for Virginia Tech in the class of 2019 after attending Richmond (Va.) Henrico High. The former Rivals.com three-star prospect attended Jireh Prep for a post-graduate year in Matthews, N.C., and ended up at Syracuse in the class of 2020.

Carter’s time at Syracuse overlapped with playing against NC State twice, and having Robert Anae on the staff in 2022. Anae is now the NCSU offensive coordinator and tight ends/inside receivers coach.